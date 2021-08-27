You can win an award winning luxury Motocaddy electric trolley and bag worth £1,680

We’ve teamed up with the world’s leading powered golf trolley company, Motocaddy, to give one lucky winner the chance to win the brand’s flagship model – the award-winning Motocaddy M-TECH electric trolley and matching bag worth £1,680!

Combining unrivalled functionality with luxury finishes and striking design, the M-TECH is the ultimate in golf club transportation. We loved it so much, we gave it a five-star review and our Platinum Award. And in fact, the trolley and bag we're giving away here are the very same ones used by T3's Mister Golf, David Usher. Dave assures us that he has taken very good care of it, and that it's condition is 'good as new'. If you'd like Dave to sign it for you, he'd be absolutely delighted, no doubt.

Why we love the Motocaddy M-TECH

Here's our Motocaddy M-TECH review in full

A new high resolution, super-responsive 3.5” LCD touchscreen display offers fast and accurate GPS information for over 40,000 worldwide courses, is added to hand-stitched genuine leather handle grips, polished chrome detailing and carbon-fibre styling. Featuring the brand’s award-winning downhill control technology, the M-TECH can also be connected via Bluetooth to the free Motocaddy GPS app to offer a wide-range of smartphone notifications including missed calls, texts, emails and range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook.

It’s also the first trolley in golf to offer built-in Wi-Fi for super-fast Over-the-Air course and system updates. Find our more about the M-TECH on Motocaddy's own product page.

M-TECH folds down for easy transport and storage (Image credit: Motocaddy)

Other features include…

Super-lightweight high-capacity 36+ Lithium battery

Front, middle & back of green distances, plus hazards available on screen

Next generation, high power 28V electronics

USB charging port

Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60 yards or metres)

Clock and round timer

Shot measurement & score tracking

Life-saving capabilities – show availability and location of on-course AEDs and provide golfers with CPR instructions to administer to anyone suffering a cardiac arrest

Electronic parking brake

Fully adjustable handle height

Nine speed settings ensure golfer can find their perfect walking pace

The world's simplest compact-folding system and space-saving inverted wheels - allowing it to fit into the smallest car boots

Motocaddy’s exclusive EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system removes the need for a lower bag strap

Also included: a Motocaddy M-TECH bag

Styled to complement the luxury M-TECH electric trolley, the new M-TECH bag combines premium materials – including high-grade PU, chrome and thermoformed panels - with cutting-edge design and wide-ranging features, including 14 full-length dividers, nine extra-spacious pockets, a jumbo putter well and an internal umbrella sleeve.

Incorporating the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system which removes the need for a lower bag strap, the top of the range bag also features an anti-twist bag base, integrated carry handles for easy transportation, a waterproof rain hood, a pen/pencil holder and a new premium Motocaddy towel and accessory hook.