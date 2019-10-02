Black Friday just arrived early for these Philips Hue outdoor spotlights

The nights are drawing in and so now is a great time to add a bit of ambient light to your garden to welcome you home when you arrive after dark and to add a warm glow to greet visitors – or just to look nice when you're sitting indoors in the evenings with the curtains open.

If you have Philips Hue set-up – including the all-important Hue Bridge – then adding these Philips Hue Lily lamps is a no-brainer.

These Philips Hue outdoor lamps have been specially designed for use in outdoor environments and feature a 5 meter cable to give you plenty of options for lamp placement. And they're the best outdoor lights you can get, as proven by their win in the T3 Awards 2019.

Using the Philips Hue app, you can play with 16 million colours and you can set 'routines' so the lights will come on when you arrive home, or when the sun sets, for example. You can also control the lights using your voice if you have a smart assistant such as an Amazon Echo or Google Home Mini.

Right now you can get four Philips Hue Lily lights at Amazon for £279.99 which is £72.60 than buying them separately. It's like the Black Friday deals train just rolled into town early.

If you want to further automate the lights, you could add an Outdoor Motion Sensor for £44.99.