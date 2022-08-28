The Bentley Batur is a £1.65m glimpse of the brand's electric future

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Bentley Batur simultaneously marks the end of one era and the start of another.

Revealed at Monterey Car Week in California, it is the last car to be powered by Bentley’s six-litre, W16 engine, yet also gives a first look at the design language of Bentley’s upcoming electric vehicles.

Limited to just 18 examples – priced from £1.65m before options and taxes – the Batur will likely find itself sitting alongside the similarly-rare Bacalar in the garages of Benetkey’s biggest fans.

For its final outing in a production car after 20 years of service, Bentley’s W16 engine is tuned to its most powerful-yet configuration, giving the Batur at least 730 bhp and 730 lb ft of torque. We say “at least” because the company says it hasn’t finished development of the Batur just yet, and those figures could rise.

(Image credit: Bentley)

Built by Bentley’s Mulliner division, the Batur is based on the chassis of the current-generation Continental GT, complete with three-chamber air suspension, 48V electric active anti-roll control, and an electric limited-slip differential that shuffles torque between the rear wheels to optimise grip. The car features a unique set of 22-inch wheels and is strictly a two-seater, with the small rear seats of the Continental GT no longer present.

The name, is case you're wondering, is shared with Lake Batur, a crater lake in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia.

As well as being a swan song to Bentley’s W12 engine, the Batur is also the first glimpse we’ve seen of Bentley’s future design language. Penned by design director Andreas Mindt, the car’s refreshed design will form parts of Bentley’s first all-electric car, due out in 2026.

(Image credit: Bentley)

Sleeker, shallower headlights and a pronounced splitter carved into the front bumper are stand-out differences between the Batur and its Continental GT cousin. The rear lights are also all-new, and much slimmer than before, while the character line running across the doors is deeper and sharper.

Inside, the interior will be familiar to anyone who has sat in a recent Bentley, but with the swapping out of some key materials.

Bentley says: “High-performance composites made from flax offer a sustainable alternative to carbon fibre – strong and light yet with a much lower environmental footprint. Sustainably produced leathers are also available as an option exclusive to the Batur, using techniques that involve much less water and aldehyde than traditional tanning, as are carpets crafted from recycled yarn. Leather-like textiles made from by-products of the coffee roasting process are also used in the car.”

(Image credit: Bentley)

Finishing touches on Bentley’s Batur show car include bespoke titanium exhaust tips and optional 18-carat gold interior detailing.

As is so often the case with limited-run cars like this, Bentley says the Batur is already sold out, and the first examples will arrive with customers in mid-2023.. You’ll just have to wait for the company’s first EV instead, due in about three years’ time.