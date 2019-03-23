Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay spring collection is here: beautiful sounds for beautiful people

Every 6 months, Bang & Olufsen – or more specifically its confusingly purposed Beoplay spin-off – brings out a limited-edition collection of some of its headphones and speakers in seasonal colours. This spring/summer those colours are as follows…

Clay: 'a deep and natural colour inspired by the earthy tones of Scandinavian summer and dramatic seaside cliffs.'

Pine: 'a dark green that brings to mind the crisp freshness and deep contrasts of the Scandinavian forest.'

Sky: 'a light blue tone with a cool sense of breezy summer afternoons.'

Now, we can all have a good laugh about this, but B&O make very attractive audio nuggets, these are all very attractive colours, and they're modelled by some attractive people, so why complain? The brand has really outdone itself this season, with the addition of headphone bags from bona fide fashion-design god, Raf Simons, formerly of Dior and Calvin Klein.

This season's hues: Sky…

Pine…

…and Clay

The spring/summer colours are available on the E6 in-ear buds, H9i over-ear headphones and the pleasingly round A1 speaker – although please note that not all devices are available in all colourways. You can only get the E6 in Sky, for instance.

The headphone bags are the same kind of 'look' as the standard Beoplay editions – ie: they're bags – but made of Swedish kvadrat fabric, by Raf Simons. He probably sewed them all himself, we expect.

Get the look: Beoplay H9i in Clay

Beoplay E6 in Sky

Beoplay A1 in Pine

SS19 headphone bags by Raf Simons

Pricing, you ask?

• Beoplay E6: £275

• Beoplay A1: £230

• Beoplay H9i: £450

• Beoplay E6 headphones bag by Raf Simons: £55

• Beoplay H9i headphones bag by Raf Simons: £100

