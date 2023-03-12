Audi's made an e-bike that costs as much as a car

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for an e-bike that's as attractive as the Audi A6 Avant e-tron Concept, Audi has just the thing. The limited edition, £8,499 Audi Electric Mountain Bike Powered By Fantic looks amazing. The specs are pretty great too.

It's designed as an all-rounder but Audi says its greatest strength is downhill riding: it has wide wheels, off-road tyres and 180mm of suspension travel. There's a 36V 720Wh battery inside the frame, and the 250 watt Brose motor delivers up to 90nm of torque.

Audi's e-bike is going to go fast, quite literally

This is a limited run bike, and if you want one you're invited to express your interest via the Audi website here (opens in new tab). You'll also find the full specifications there, which include an aluminium/carbon hybrid frame in three sizes, Öhlins forks and shocks and SRAM gears.

This is clearly going to be a quick e-bike. That motor is more powerful than the one in bikes such as the Harley-Davidson Serial 1, which provides assistance up to 25km/h where legal, and should be good for close to 100 miles if you're not constantly going uphill. There are four levels of assistance: Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost.

This is way out of my price range – I just bought a second-hand car that costs much the same as this e-bike – but if you're lucky enough to be able to afford one of Audi's electric vehicles then this looks like a great thing to sling in the boot of your Avant – and because it's a limited run, it delivers pretty impressive bragging rights too.