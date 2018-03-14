Celebrate your love for Aston Martins and fine watches with these TAG Heuer limited editions

TAG Heuer has been chosen as the Official Partner, Official Watch Partner, and Official Connected Watch Partner of Aston Martin and Aston Martin Racing.

To celebrate the new partnership, TAG Heuer has released two special edition pieces which honour the British motoring brand. TAG worked with the Aston Martin design team, to develop the designs, drawing direct inspiration from the colors, shapes, patterns and materials characteristic of Aston Martin's sport cars.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 is inspired by the geometric shapes specific to Aston Martin's sport cars, while the technical, sporty TAG Heuer Formula 1 adopts Aston Martin Racing's lime essence colour.

 The TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 chronograph features a semi-skeletonised dial, with hexagonal cutouts designed to resemble the details on the new Vantage.

A sturdy 45mm solid steel case was specifically developed for this edition, featuring lines on the side to evoke speed, the race track, and pistons. 

In another of the piece's exclusive features, the shape of the lugs has been revisited, taking inspiration from the lines of Aston Martin's emblematic bodywork.

The second model is a TAG Heuer Formula 1 chronograph inspired by Aston Martin Racing. Entirely in steel and measuring 43mm in diameter, this quartz chronograph features a notched steel bezel and an aluminium ring with a tachymeter scale. 

The indexes, seconds hand and Aston Martin's famous winged logo all don Aston Martin Racing's specific shade of lime essence and stand out against the watch's black dial to beautiful effect. 

Both the watches will be officially launched at BaselWorld 2018 (T3 will be there to bring you the latest news), where pricing and availability will also be announced.

