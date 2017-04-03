Apple iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 will tickle your eyeballs with awesome True Tone displays

Apple’s eagerly anticipated next wave of iPhones are all being leaked from the rumour mill in varying amounts of detail, now their screens are getting attention for featuring True Tone tech.

According to Barclays, yup the bank, three new iPhones will feature the True Tone display tech currently only found in the latest iPad Pro 9.7-inch devices. The bank names the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 as all due to feature the display tech.

A True Tone display is one that features full spectral sensing in the ambient light sensor. This allows the OLED display to then adapt so it can display the best possible colours to fit the lighting situation.

The leak comes from a Barclays report on the full spectral sensing tech supplier AMS. The words, spotted by MacRumours , say: “For the expected iPhone 7S models, as well as the iPhone 8, we think AMS's content increases due to the inclusion of its full spectral sensing ambient light sensor, as already seen in the iPad Pro for that device's True Color screen functionality.”

The iPad Pro 9.7-inch uses a four channel ambient light sensor setup to automatically adapt colour temperature to the surrounding environment’s lighting.

Since the second gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also rumoured to feature True Tone, this inclusion on new phones seems reasonable as a next move by Apple.

Expect to see more on the next iPhones closer to their expected reveal time in September.