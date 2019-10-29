Apple AirPods Pro review (early verdict): noise cancelling and great sound redefine AirPods

Apple's AirPods Pro are available to order right now, and we've been able to get them in our ears already, ahead of tomorrow's shipping date (October 30 2019). You'll have to wait for our full Apple AirPods Pro review to get our final verdict – we'll need more time to discover any eccentricities – but we've been able to listen to the AirPods Pro and test all their key features to give you a pretty strong first impression.

The headline news is that in most ways the Apple AirPods Pro are much better true wireless headphones than the more basic – and, to be fair, £100/$100 cheaper – AirPods. The Pros give you a proper in-ear fit, gym-friendly sweat and water resistance (IPX4), and a wireless charging case as standard. They are also full-on noise-cancelling headphones, taking on a small band of rivals such as Sony's much chunkier WF-1000XM3

There are also some more potentially gimmicky additions such as an algorithm to test how well the the AirPods Pro fit in your ears; adaptive sound that optimises audio based on your ears' construction; and the ability to read out text messages without the need for an additional app. There's also all the usual Apple and Beats headphones iPhone-specific features, such as ultra-quick pairing and hands-free Siri access.

The 'Announce Messages' feature means you can say 'Hey Siri, read that message' without unlocking your phone when a text comes in, and it'll tell you who it's from and what they said, then will ask if you want to reply – you can just dictate a message to send back.

You can specify whether Announce Messages should work for all your texts that come in, or just those from Favourites, or just the most recent ones. These are handy, because Siri will happily read all your unread texts when asked, and if you're in a few big chains and have been away from your phone for a bit, changing this can trim down on the barrage.

Among all these very pleasing features, one fundamental of the original AirPods has been lost. Because of the way they go deeper into your ears, these Pro buds are less easy to just leave in your lugs and still interact with people and the world at large. However, a Transparency Mode does allow you to let sound get through, so perhaps die-hard, all-day AirPods users won't be put off…

Apple AirPods Pro: they're out now (Image credit: Apple)

• UK: Buy AirPods Pro for £249. They ship from October 30

• USA: Buy AirPods Pro for $249. They also ship from October 30

AirPods Pro cost £249/$249, which is a notable premium over the £159/$159 you'll pay for the cheapest set of original AirPods, but doesn't seem like a big leap from the £199/$199 AirPods with wireless charging case, given all the extra features. The AirPods Pro, as noted, come with wireless charging as standard.

AirPods Pro are available to buy from October 30 2019. If you're thinking of buying a pair, it might be wise to get in early. We expect AirPods Pro to be massively popular, and while we're sure Apple will be pulling double-duty to make sure there are enough in the shops before Christmas, you might not want to leave that to fate.

Like the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro only come in white. More colours – said to match the new iPhone 11 Pro colours – were rumoured, and we'd really like to see people have the chance to choose something that's more their style, but for now it's any colour you like, so long as it's white.

Apple AirPods Pro review: battery life

The Apple AirPods Pro charging case gives a total of 24 hours of music (Image credit: Apple)

With noise cancelling on, the AirPods Pro are rated for a slightly lower battery life than standard AirPods, at 4.5 hours per charge compared to 5 hours per charge. Turn the noise cancelling off and Apple says you should get 5 hours again. Depending on how you look at it, that means either the ANC is impressively efficient, or the benefit of turning it off is weirdly negligible. Beats by Dr Dre's recent Solo Pro, by contrast, gains an extra 10 hours of life if you turn the noise cancelling off.

The charging case is supposed to give you 24 hours of total time, as with regular AirPods. We couldn't test the battery life meaningfully so far, but our full review will have more details.

Apple AirPods Pro review: fit and design

The AirPods Pro have slightly shorter sticks than regular AirPods (Image credit: Future)

The case for the AirPods Pro is chunkier than the original, so they won't slip in absolutely any pocket quite so easily, but the difference is less than you might expect, and it's still thinner than lots of its rivals' cases, crucially, so there's less of a bulge.

Part of the size difference is down to the AirPods Pro having tips that go properly into your ears, unlike the earlier version, which just sat on the edge of the ear canal. This gives the AirPods Pro an even more secure fit and, more importantly, a much better sound seal – the classic AirPods let in a lot of outside sound.

For those who value audio quality, this is great news. For the many casual users of AirPods, it does lose the ability to wear them for prolonged periods without being cut off from the world. However, for them, there is a high-tech workaround in the form of Transparency Mode, which allows you to pass through sounds around you via the AirPods Pro's microphones.

Multiple tips are provided, but Apple makes it easier than usual to figure out which you need to go for: you can take an 'ear fit test', which play sound over the drivers, and again uses the built in mics to detect whether there's any leakage – which would mean you don't have a good fit. You can then change the tip size to see what works best. It just gives you a tick for each ear, to say whether you're good to go, or not.

Apple says its silicon tips have been specially designed to be extra comfortable for wearing without feeling like there's something weighing on your ear. They are really, really comfortable, but not a revolution in this sense. You can definitely wear for a long time, but that's true of lots of other great headphones.

They are a little fiddlier to get into place with the right seal though – not harder than other headphones that focus on a proper seal, but there's just a tad more work needed than regular AirPods. You get used to it very quickly.

Apple uses an air vent to equalise pressure in your ear with the outside world, which makes a bit of a difference – you don't get as much of the sense of your voice feeling weirdly boomy as you do with other headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro review: sound quality

Apple AirPods Pro: high excursion drivers and big bottom end (Image credit: Apple)

Once we had the right seal, we got straight into music. If you've tried Apple AirPods, you'll know the kind of sound profile to expect: very well balanced, but absolutely not skimping on the bass. This feels maybe a little more on the neutral side than the AirPods, possibly thanks to the adaptive EQ (see below).

Because of that much-improved seal, this effect is greatly enhanced in normal use. Original AirPods sound great in a quiet room when you're not moving, but finer detail is easily overpowered by external sounds. Here, you really feel the benefit from the noise cancellation to get the full effect of what it can do.

As on Apple's HomePod speakers, a 'high-excursion' driver is used. This vibrates further and shifts more air than your average driver of the same size, for bigger impact.

Similar to more recent Beats headphones, the result has plenty of bottom end, but without being obnoxiously bass-heavy. Certainly if you're used to the buds that came with your phone, or even the original AirPods, the AirPods Pro will sound very full and rich indeed.

Apple is using a mic on the inside to detect how the shape of your ear canal affects the music, and adapt the sound so you should hear something that's more true to the original sounds. It calls this 'adaptive EQ', though there's no way to say how big a difference this makes, really – certainly, everything sounds really detailed, but it's not like suddenly stepping up to a super-high-end set of cans or anything.

Apple AirPods Pro review: noise cancelling

Transparency Mode can be turned on and off from your iPhone or by squeezing an arm (Image credit: Apple)

As well as noise isolation from the ear tips, AirPods Pro has active noise cancellation as well. The further good news is that Apple's ANC is really good; it cuts back city-centre traffic to barely a murmur in the background, and the rumble of being on the Tube is almost gone, with a just few higher-pitched noises slipping though (as is often the case with active noise cancellation).

It's hard to say this early if it's quite as good as the over-ear Sony WH-1000XM3 or Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 – we took a walk by some roadworks, and it felt like it let a little more of the din in than Sony did when we tested that, though it still turned it from overwhelming to just a quiet disturbance you wouldn't notice – but we can say we're really impressed.

Most noise cancelling headphones these days will come with a transparency mode, to let in outside noise. Apple's has a Transparency Mode, with capital letters, so you know it's important. Likely to be an essential feature, at least initially, for those moving up from the original AirPods, you can switch between Noise Cancellation mode and Transparency Mode by squeezing one of the AirPods Pro's protruding arms for a moment. (You can also use this squeeze to pause or skip tracks.)

You can also turn on Transparency Mode via the iOS Control Panel – tap and hold on the volume control to see a switch, including the ability to turn all noise cancellation modes off).

The squeezing is a bit odd – it took us a few goes to get the knack – but works pretty well and doesn't disturb the fit, importantly.

The Transparency Mode it self is very effective at letting through voice and similar noises – like on other devices, it actually amplifies them, so they can cut through your music, even with the volume up. If you want to hear someone talk, it actually makes things clearer than if you just turn noise-cancelling off.

Apple AirPods Pro review: early verdict

Apple AirPods Pro: the ultimate commute companion? (Image credit: Apple)

As if AirPods weren't popular enough already, Apple's gone and made them even more tempting. The AirPods Pro fixes a lot of the issues that put some people off regular AirPods, such as the leaky sound and out-of-ear fit, and then throws in customised sound, which sounds just fantastic.

As for the design, while we know some just don't like the sticky-out 'arms', you can tell from walking down the streets that many people aren't the slightest bit put off by these. However, if you are hated the design of the originals, clearly these aren't going to sway you. Another negative note to strike is that, while AirPods Pro work fine with Android, there's no doubt the experience is better on iOS, with a fuller range of features. But then what did you expect?

We also slightly wonder if some users of original AirPods will be put off by the way these seal out the outside world. Transparency Mode does address this, at least to a strong extent.

That aside, if you want brilliant-sounding headphones with the slickest possible experience on your iPhone, AirPods Pro look like a slam dunk. With their improved fit and sweat-proofing, they should even be proficient headphones for workouts – it'll be interesting to see how they compare to our current champ, Beats' Powerbeats Pro.

You've probably already decided whether you want AirPods Pro or not, and are looking for confirmation of whether they're definitely a good idea. From our tests so far, you are most unlikely to be disappointed.