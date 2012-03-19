Amazon Kindle Fire Update: UK release date, specs, price & features

Get the latest informtation on the Amazon Kindle Fire updates, including UK release date, price, and specs, for the low-down on Amazon's tablet debut

Following the device's US arrival Amazon is set to give its much praised Kindle Fire tablet an early 2012 UK release date, new reports have revealed.



Whilst Amazon has remained firmly tight-lipped around the possibility of an Amazon Kindle Fire UK release date, new reports have hit the web suggesting the online retailer come tech manufacturer will bestow the 7-inch device on Brits in the coming months.



Amazon Kindle Fire UK Release Date



The new reports, which come courtesy of online tech blog Know Your Mobile, have cited a “source close to the launch” as revealing an early 2012 Amazon Kindle Fire UK release date is on the cards.





Having hit the US to much fanfare and strong sales on November 15th the apparent insider source has claimed the heavily skinned Android tablet “will be arriving in January 2012, meaning anyone hoping to get one for Christmas will be sorely disappointed.”

Further Amazon Kindle Fire UK release rumours have suggested the retailer's 7-inch tablet will not make the jump to British shores with the repeatedly mooted second -generation Amazon tablets tipped to be the first to leave the safety of US soil.

Amazon Kindle Fire Specs



Looking to strip potential tablet owners away from Apple's market leading iPad 2, Amazon is selling its first foray into the tablet market as a loss leader with a minimalist $199 price tag being paired with a 7-inch 1024 x 600p resolution display and 8GB of internal storage.



Access to Amazon cloud storage also features with the Wi-Fi only device featuring no frankly unnecessary cameras but an impressively zippy dual-core processor.

Amazon Kindle Fire: Design and Build



When T3 first got its hands on Amazon's tablet debut, we immediately thought: “PlayBook”. As in, BlackBerry Playbook. The 7-inch device bares a striking resemblance to RIM's flailing offering, from the build right down to the texture.



The device feels exceptionally solid, but certainly comfortable enough to hold in one hand, remaining true to its e-reader roots.



At 0.45-inches it's slightly thicker than BlackBerry's tab and, at 431-grams, a tad heavier, but overall not too cumbersome. The Amazon Kindle Fire is an exceptionally well-built slate that could take a beating.