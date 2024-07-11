My favourite retro games console is almost 30% off in this early Prime Day deal

I've been collecting retro games machines for years – even building my own out of Raspberry Pi PC boards – but when I first clasped eyes on the Atari 2600+ at Gamescom last year, I fell in love.

An accurate remake of the 1977 console that kickstarted a whole genre, it uses cartridges just like the original, and can even play the exact same carts released in its heyday.

The new model is updated a touch for the modern era. It sports HDMI out for connection to today's TVs and the console is 20% smaller for a better fit in an AV cabinet. However, it looks and feels just like the Atari 2600 (AKA Atari VCS), even down to the rubber on the classic joystick.

Now you can relive your own memories, with the Atari 2600+ available on Amazon for just £72.63 on the build up to Prime Day – with 27% off the £99.99 retail price.

Atari 2600+: was £99.99, now £72.63 at Amazon

Exclusive to Amazon in the UK, the Atari 2600+ is a faithful recreation of the games console that started the whole ball rolling. You get a joystick and 10-game cartridge included in the box.

What games do you get with the Atari 2600+?

The Atari 2600+ comes with a 10-game cartridge in the box (which uses dipswitches on the rear to choose between them, just like the originals).

It includes some real Atari classics, including Yar's Revenge, Adventure, Haunted House and Missile Command.

Other reissued games cartridges are available, including a 4-in-1 pack that includes two classic paddle controllers.

Are there any other Atari deals?

For those looking for extra retro gaming thrills, there's also a great deal on The 400 Mini – a mini-console remake of the Atari 400 computer.

Released in March this year, it's now already available with over 40% off. You can pick it up from Amazon for just £58.49 – down from its £99.99 retail price.

The 400 Mini: was £99.99, now £58.49 at Amazon

This mini console comes with 28 classic Atari games preinstalled, but is also compatible with Atari 400, 800, XL/XE, and 5200 games you can add yourself.

The 400 Mini is a complete games console, capable of playing classic Atari games originally released across multiple computers and systems – the Atari 400, 800, XL/XE, and 5200.

It comes with 28 games preinstalled but you can add thousands of your own ROMs too. You also get a classic Atari joystick in the box.