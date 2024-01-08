Alienware's new 4K 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor looks absolutely stunning

If you've been looking for one of the best gaming monitors then, well, you may need look no further: at CES 2024 Dell has announced two new QD-OLED gaming monitors from Alienware that bring some stunning new features into play.

These new Alienware monitors marry 4K resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rates in two different size options: there's a 32-inch and 27-inch option, both of which use Quantum Dot Organic Light Emitting Diode (QD-OLED) panels that combine both Quantum Dot and OLED technologies to offer high-contrast, bright colour gaming.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) is, Dell claims, the world’s first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. While plenty of manufacturers offer the best 4K monitors money can buy, the addition of QD-OLED tech is what changes things here.

(Image credit: Dell)

The AW3225QF's sizeable curved monitor supports Dolby Vision HDR and it has a 240Hz refresh rate (we'll get to the 360Hz option in a minute). It supports HDMI 2.1 and fixed rate link (FRL), meaning game consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X can drive it at 120Hz. That’s a big plus for those who game on multiple systems: few gaming monitors support FDL and 120Hz output from consoles. The AW3225QF will be available from 11 January, priced at $1199.99.

The Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF) is the first QD-OLED monitor to offer a 360Hz refresh rate. This has been available on standard LCD gaming monitors since 2022, but the AW2725DF is the first to support this on a QD-OLED display panel.

Dell claims that you get the best of both worlds, with the bright colour and deep blacks of an OLED display with the fast response for smooth motion in high-frame rate games. Dell claims that the panel offers a 0.03 millisecond response time for grey-to-grey transitions, meaning there will be little blur or ghosting as the screen quickly updates in fast-moving games. The AW2725DF will be available from 11 January, priced at $899.99

(Image credit: Future)

Dell has also announced two new curved monitors for office and work-at-home use. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) is a massive 40-inch monitor with a 5K resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels) and a built-in Thunderbolt 4 hub.

It's also the first monitor certified with the tough TUV Rhineland five star eye comfort standard, which tests strain on the eyes for extended use. The U4025QW is available now and is priced $2399.99. A smaller 34-inch version (the U3423WE) is also available for $1019.99.