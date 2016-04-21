Acer reveals silent Switch Alpha 12 to smash 2 in 1 rivals out of the park

Acer held its big annual press event in New York today. Several new products made their debut, but we were most impressed by theAcer Switch Alpha 12, the first fanless 2-in-1 notebook to use a new sixth-generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processor.

The Switch Alpha 12 is naturally pitched against the Surface Pro 4and Dell XPS 12 with a similar kick stand design to the SP4 (also reminiscent of the HP Spectre x2) and a 2,160 x 1,440 display powered by Intel HD Graphics 520.

The fact the aluminum 12 incher is fanless is significant, since some of the best ultaportables - like Dell's XPS 13 and Acer's own Aspire S7 - still make a racket with the noise from their fans. The processor is actually liquid cooled using proprietary Acer LiquidLoop tech. There's also an Acer Active Pen stylus as well as two 6mm-thick keyboards - one backlit, the other not. There's also a 1080p Full HD webcam and a USB-C port for charging and other external connections.

Optional USB-C docks are available for the Switch Alpha 12.

We also saw the S13 ultraportable with the latest 6th generation high-powered Intel Core processors, a Full HD IPS display (which we badly want) Chromebook 14 for Work, a new spin on the Chromebook 14 withGorilla Glass finish, spill-resistant keyboard and a huge 12 hours of battery life.

The Aspire S13 features up to 13 hours of battery life, USB Type-C and USB 3.0 ports as well as Full HD display.

Liked this? Check out Best Ultrabook: our pick of the top thin and light ultaportable laptops around