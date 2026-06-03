Tudor’s new Black Bay Chrono has a few tricks up its sleeve – you won’t miss it in its ‘bumblebee’ colour!

QUICK SUMMARY Tudor has launched the new Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee”, priced at £5,270. Featuring a black and yellow dial, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” has a new 39mm case, redesigned snowflake hands and is powered by the Calibre MT5813 movement.

Tudor is back again with another Black Bay Chrono watch , only this time, it’s brighter and bolder than before. The new Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” has a black and yellow dial, and has been upgraded with a new case, snowflake hands and movement.

Tudor has truly outdone itself this year. The watch manufacturer launched new Black Bay, Monarch and Royal novelties at Watches and Wonders 2026 , as well as a Formula One-inspired watch in collaboration with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team.

But clearly Tudor is not slowing down as it’s just launched the new Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” and it might be my favourite Tudor launch of 2026 – so far, anyway. Part of the Tudor Daring Watches collection, the Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” might be its boldest design yet – you definitely won’t miss it, that’s for sure.

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As a sports chronograph, the Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” features Tudor’s signature contrasting small seconds and 45 minute sub-counters. The black sub-counters sit atop a bright yellow dial, reminiscent of the colour of a bumblebee.

(Image credit: Tudor)

The dial of the Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” displays a date window at six o'clock and circular and triangle hour markers. It features Tudor’s iconic snowflake hands which have been redesigned for the new watch for better subdial visibility. They also glow in the dark thanks to Super-LumiNova.

The snowflake hands aren’t the only new part of the Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee”. It sits in a new 39mm stainless steel case that has a thickness of 13.1mm, and has a fixed black bezel with a tachymetric scale. The pushers on the right side also have a new knurling pattern.

Powered by the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, the movement has a silicon balance ring, vertical clutch and column-wheel construction. It gives the watch a 70 hour power reserve.

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The Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee” is finished with a stainless steel three-link bracelet. Yellow is my favourite colour, so I’m absolutely loving the new Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee”, and fans of big, bold colours are sure to love it too.