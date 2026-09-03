Timex just knocked 25% off more than 150 products and you can now get an automatic watch for just £135
You can now own a Timex automatic watch for a lot less
The American watchmaker has launched its Golden Hour Sale in the UK, knocking 25% off a sizeable selection of watches and accessories when you enter the code SUNSET25 at checkout.
Shop the Timex One Last Golden Hour Sale (use the code SUNSET25)
Plenty of familiar Timex designs are included, from affordable everyday pieces to models from the Q Timex and Marlin families, but one watch in particular caught my eye. The Timex Harborside Coast Automatic normally costs £180, so the 25% discount knocks £45 off and brings it down to a remarkable £135.
Timex’s end-of-summer sale takes 25% off selected watches with code SUNSET25, including the 43mm Harborside Coast Automatic. Its self-winding movement, stainless-steel bracelet, diver-inspired bezel and date display make the discounted £135 price feel especially hard to argue with right now.
That's particularly tempting because this isn't simply another inexpensive quartz watch. The Harborside Coast uses a 24-jewel mechanical automatic movement that winds itself with the motion of your wrist.
It's housed inside a chunky 43mm case and paired with an adjustable stainless-steel bracelet, while the styling takes plenty of inspiration from classic dive watches.
You get a rotating bezel with an anodised aluminium insert, a magnified date window and luminous hands and hour markers. Timex also lists mineral glass and 100 metres of water resistance.
At 43mm, it's certainly not for anyone looking for a small or particularly discreet watch, but that's hardly the point. For £135, you're getting a proper self-winding mechanical watch from an established brand, complete with a steel bracelet and plenty of sporty wrist presence.
You'll need to enter SUNSET25 at checkout to get the discounted price, and, as ever with promotions like this, I'd expect the more desirable models to disappear first.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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