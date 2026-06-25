7 expert-recommended hair stylers from Dyson, Shark, ghd and more – and they’re on sale for Prime Day

The Prime Day sale has been taking place for the past couple of days. Amazon has been releasing new, exclusive deals every day, and today, it’s launched tons of amazing beauty discounts, including hair styling tools.

Shop the Amazon Prime Day sale

Hair stylers have surged in popularity over the years, ever since the Dyson Airwrap made its debut. Since then, more brands have released their own stylers and hybrid products which combine hair dryers , curlers, straighteners and brushes in one.

As mentioned, there are loads of hair stylers that have had their prices slashed at Amazon for Prime Day. From Dyson, Shark, ghd and more, you can get a luxury hair styler for 64% off – and our team of experts have tested most of these stylers and highly recommend them.