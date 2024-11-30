Live
The best laptop deals available right now – live and direct
I've been reviewing laptops for more than two decades now, so I know how to tell the best laptops from the not-so-good ones – and I can also spot when a Black Friday discount is value for money and when retailers are simply trying to shift stock of a laptop model that no one's interested in.
As part of our efforts to go all-in on Black Friday sales this year at T3, I'm scouring multiple sites and stores to find the best of the best laptop deals, and writing them up here. Whether you're team Windows, team MacBook, or team Chromebook, you'll find offers to tempt you here.
In the lists below you're also going to come across different price points and different types of laptop. Black Friday doesn't discriminate when it comes to discounts, and you'll find them piling up on gaming laptops and premium laptops as well as the budget and mid-range models.
Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday are now here, and I'm going to be updating this page on a regular basis as more deals appear, so be be sure to check back often – and with the broad range of offers and price drops happening at every major retailer, this is probably the best time of the year to invest in that new laptop upgrade.
Best MacBook deals
In terms of appealing to everyday users and balancing power and price, the M3 13-inch MacBook Air could be the best laptop on the planet right now – and it's got a hefty discount applied over at Argos.
MacBook Pro discounts don't come around very often, so you have to grab them while they're hot: and this £300 discount at Currys for the superb 14-inch Pro model from 2023 is absolutely sizzling.
You'll find the smaller MacBook Air a little lower, but there are discounts on the 15.3-inch version too – and this is the current 2024 model, so I'd advise making the most of the money off offer while it lasts.
Best gaming laptop deals
High levels of performance, superb stylings, and a really appealing price: it's difficult to say no to this Gigabyte gaming powerhouse this Black Friday, as you can get £100 off the price at Amazon.
The Asus TUF F15 offers some top-tier specs, including an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. No matter what games you're playing on it, it'll handle everything smoothly.
You really don't have to break the bank for a gaming laptop, as this Currys deal shows: this 17-inch MSI laptop comes with an RTX 4060 inside, so it's going to cope quite capably with the best games around.
Best overall laptop deals
Here's Microsoft again, showing its partners what a Windows laptop should look like – and the latest Surface Laptop, with Copilot+ and a Snapdragon X CPU, is now steeply reduced over at Amazon.
You're going to struggle to beat this £500 discount across the Black Friday sales period, and in return for your cash you get a very good Asus laptop – complete with an Intel Core i9 processor inside.
There aren't many bigger discounts than this today: Argos has knocked a huge £500 of this very capable laptop, with a 14-inch OLED display, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.
Best value laptop deals
The HP Laptop 14 isn't the flashiest or fastest Windows 11 laptop around, but with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a significant price drop, it's certainly a tempting offer from Amazon.
Lenovo laptops always ooze quality, and the 14-inch Yoga Slim 6 is no different – it's lightweight yet nippy, and if you visit Currys right now, you can find it for a whopping £300 less than its previous price.
Head to Currys for a hefty £150 discount on the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Book 4: perfect for travellers and students, and indeed anyone looking to get a great quality laptop at a budget price point.
Premium-level gaming with £450 off
With its rugged looks and light-up keyboard, the MSI Cyborg isn't ashamed about being a gaming laptop – and besides the appealing aesthetics, you get a powerful combination of an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU to make your games fly.
One of the best-specced gaming laptops I've seen in the Black Friday sales – and also one of the biggest discounts, over at Currys. You'll have no problems gaming or doing anything else on this impressive piece of kit.
A flagship Surface laptop with more than 30% off
If you're in the market for a premium-level Microsoft Surface laptop, then this Snapdragon-powered model fits the bill very nicely indeed – especially as it's now available for precisely £650 less than its previous price over at Currys, which is a substantial saving.
You know that a £2k+ laptop is going to be a serious bit of kit, packed with power and features – only this £2k+ laptop will now cost you under £1.5k. It looks superb, it can reach a high level of performance, and it's lightweight too.
Bundle up with this great Asus Vivobook 17 deal
Get some accessories bundled with your Black Friday laptop deal, and you can save yourself even more money. Case in point: this Asus Vivobook 17 bundle, which included a bag and a mouse, and which will now cost you £379.99 rather than £449 at Argos.
Make your money go even further, with a significant price drop on this 17.3-inch Asus laptop – you get a capable and sleek everyday Windows 11 computer, plus a bag to carry it around in and a mouse to use as well as the trackpad.
A laptop with dual OLED screens – and £400 off
You'd be forgiven for falling in love with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9 as soon as you put eyes on it, and with £400 off at Currys now, it's even more appealing. It's actually two screens in one, with a bundled Bluetooth keyboard, and you can configure it in a variety of ways.
Attention creatives and power users: there's so much you can do with the help of the dual OLED Lenovo Yoga Book 9, plus its bundled keyboard and stylish. It's still going to cost you, but it'll cost you £400 less in the Currys sales.
A gorgeous-looking OLED Asus laptop for less
Asus makes some fantastic laptops, but the OLED Asus Vivobook 15 still manages to stand out from the crowd: this is a brilliantly designed and manufactured Windows 11 laptop, and this version comes powered by an Intel Core i5 processor together with 16GB of RAM.
Not the biggest discount you'll see all Black Friday, but 10% off is still 10% off – and even at its original price, the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is an appealing laptop that combines very capable specs with a gorgeous screen and chassis.
Get hundreds of pounds off a high-end Microsoft laptop
After a seriously high-end Windows 11 laptop at a significantly knocked-down price? May I present to you the 14.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, which will still cost you a significant amount of cash, but which is £370 cheaper than it used to be at Currys.
Premium laptops can get price drops for Black Friday too, and they don't come much more premium than the Surface Laptop Studio 2, now £370 off at Currys. You get an Intel Core i7 processor, a 14.4-inch display, and a superb design.
Get more than 10% off this premium MSI Windows 11 laptop
If you're shopping at the premium end of the laptop market, then let me introduce you to the MSI Creator 16, a phenomenal and feature-packed option. Sure, it's expensive – but it's also £500 off its original price at Currys, which works out as a reduction of some 12.5%.
Perfect for creators and power users, the MSI Creator 16 offers some eye-watering specs and eye-catching looks, and you're not going to be disappointed by this purchase, if you can afford it – especially as it's reduced by £500 at Currys.
An incredible price for a gaming laptop with Nvidia graphics
There's another superb gaming laptop Black Friday deal here, courtesy of Amazon: the HP Victus has the specs to cope with any game you want to play, while remaining thin and light enough that you're not embarrassed to take it out at your local coffee shop.
Enjoy gaming for less, on this AMD and Nvidia powered gaming laptop from HP – with a glorious 16-inch, 144Hz screen that your games can shine on. It's currently £300 off at Amazon, which is almost a third of the original price.
A well-specced, compact, Dell Windows 11 laptop
This is the smallest size you can get a Dell Inspiron laptop in, so it's perfect for a portable computer you're going to be carrying around with you a lot. And besides its compact dimensions, you get a decent spec with 17% off the original asking price for Black Friday.
This is a fantastic laptop for less than £600. Copilot AI? Check. Powerful Snapdragon CPU? Check. Lots of RAM and storage? Check. Appealing looks and reliability? Check, check, check. Well worth your consideration.
A deal so good I may buy one myself
This is one of those deals that I'm actually very tempted to click through on myself: 25% off the rather nice HP Pavilion 16 laptop, with its 16-inch screen and Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. It's a fine-looking laptop, and it's now yours for a penny under £600.
A drop of £200 makes this a very appealing Amazon Black Friday deal indeed: with specs that are going to cope comfortably with everyday computing, and looks that are a cut above the rest, this is a superb overall package.
Pick up an HP laptop – and a mouse, and carry bag – for £150 less
What's better than a Black Friday laptop deal? A deal on a laptop bundle, and that's what we've got here from Argos and HP. As well as getting the HP Laptop 15s, which will handle all your basic computing tasks nicely, you also get a wireless mouse and carry bag too.
Not only can you save money on this excellent HP Laptop 15s deal, you can also get a bag to carry your new purchase in, and a wireless mouse for computing on the go. It's one of the best bang-for-buck deals you'll find this holiday season.
£120 off a versatile Asus Chromebook
Here's a no-nonsense, versatile, discounted Chromebook from Asus that will take care of all your web computing tasks and then prop itself up when you're ready to kick back and watch some movies – courtesy of that rotating screen that folds back on itself.
Thank you, Currys, for giving us another reason to buy this capable Chromebook from Asus: as well as offering a screen that folds over and all the power of Google ChromeOS, it's also now reduced by £120 for the Black Friday sales.
A superb value-for-money Windows 11 laptop
This is a fantastic Black Friday deal from Currys in terms of the value for money you get: despite the low, low sale price of a pound under £300, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gives you everything you need for your day-to-day computing tasks, and with a 15.6-inch display too.
Head over to Currys at your earliest convenience, because this great Windows 11 laptop – complete with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM – has had £250 knocked off its price, and represents excellent value for money.
Gaming that's lightweight and affordable
MSI and Amazon teaming up here to bust the myths that gaming laptops have to be bulky and expensive: the MSI Thin 15 doesn't look much bigger than your regular, run-of-the-mill Windows 11 laptop, and it's currently discounted by £350 for the Black Friday sales.
With an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD hard drive and an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU packed inside, you'll have no trouble with the best games on the MSI Thin 15 – and it's lighter and thinner than most gaming laptops.
Gigabyte gaming greatness for less
I've always been impressed by the gaming laptops Gigabyte has built, and with Black Friday price cuts, they're even more impressive: the Gigabyte G6X is currently 10% cheaper than normal over at Amazon, with the specs led by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.
This Gigabyte gaming laptop is absolutely packed with power, and if you want a laptop that can handle the most demanding games of the moment this may well be it – you can use the money saved to buy some new games, too.
One of the most impressive Black Friday price drops we've seen
The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 has a little bit of everything: powerful specs, portability, good looks, and even some gaming capabilities. Considering you can now pick this up for just £699 at Argos is scarcely believable – yes, that is an incredible £500 off the asking price.
Argos has knocked a huge £500 of this very capable Lenovo laptop, so it's a great time to pick it up: it combines a stunning 14-inch OLED display, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and a capable Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU as well.