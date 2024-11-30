I've been reviewing laptops for more than two decades now, so I know how to tell the best laptops from the not-so-good ones – and I can also spot when a Black Friday discount is value for money and when retailers are simply trying to shift stock of a laptop model that no one's interested in.

Best laptop deals highlights

Best MacBook deals

Best gaming laptop deals

Gigabyte G6X: was £1,049.99 now £949.99 at Amazon High levels of performance, superb stylings, and a really appealing price: it's difficult to say no to this Gigabyte gaming powerhouse this Black Friday, as you can get £100 off the price at Amazon.

Asus TUF F15: was £1,199.99 now £949.99 at Amazon The Asus TUF F15 offers some top-tier specs, including an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. No matter what games you're playing on it, it'll handle everything smoothly.

Best overall laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon Here's Microsoft again, showing its partners what a Windows laptop should look like – and the latest Surface Laptop, with Copilot+ and a Snapdragon X CPU, is now steeply reduced over at Amazon.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys You're going to struggle to beat this £500 discount across the Black Friday sales period, and in return for your cash you get a very good Asus laptop – complete with an Intel Core i9 processor inside.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5: was £1,199 now £699 at Argos There aren't many bigger discounts than this today: Argos has knocked a huge £500 of this very capable laptop, with a 14-inch OLED display, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.

Best value laptop deals

HP Laptop 14: was £729.99 now £449.99 at Amazon The HP Laptop 14 isn't the flashiest or fastest Windows 11 laptop around, but with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a significant price drop, it's certainly a tempting offer from Amazon.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys Lenovo laptops always ooze quality, and the 14-inch Yoga Slim 6 is no different – it's lightweight yet nippy, and if you visit Currys right now, you can find it for a whopping £300 less than its previous price.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was £499 now £349 at Currys Head to Currys for a hefty £150 discount on the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Book 4: perfect for travellers and students, and indeed anyone looking to get a great quality laptop at a budget price point.