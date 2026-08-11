This Philips Hue Floodlight is a great addition to your garden’s smart light set-up – and it now costs even less

Due to the intensely hot weather we’ve been experiencing in the UK, I’ve been spending more and more time in my garden. The evenings stay bright for quite a long time, but I’ve been looking to upgrade my outdoor smart lights so I can enjoy the summer nights for longer.

Philips Hue lights are some of my favourites, and I have plenty of indoor bulbs set up around my house. My outdoor space is severely lacking in smart lights, but I just found this cheap deal on the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight at John Lewis which will be a great addition to my outdoor smart light set-up.

Shop the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight deal

Originally priced at £149.99, the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight is now just £74.99 in the John Lewis sale. I’ve done some price checking, and this is the cheapest the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight has ever been so it’s well worth taking advantage of if you’re in the market for new outdoor lighting.

The Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight is a no-fuss white LED light which is great for lighting up the outside of your home. For your back garden, it adds extra lighting to set the mood and occasion, while at the front of your house, it can be used to light the way to your door when it’s dark, or scare off potential intruders.

With the Philips Hue app, you can control the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight with your smartphone, as well as Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit voice controls. Pair it with a Philips Hue Bridge and you can integrate the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight with your other smart lights, and set timers and routines.

As an outdoor light, the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Floodlight is IP44 rated, meaning it’s water resistant and can handle wet weather conditions. It’s also incredibly easy to install so if you’re looking for a new outdoor light, this is the deal I’d recommend.