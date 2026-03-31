5 Eufy security camera deals to upgrade your home security – and there’s no subscription fees
Get up to 46% off Eufy security cameras at Amazon
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A reliable security camera can seriously improve your home security and peace of mind. But if you’re starting your security set-up from scratch, it can be hard to decide which one you want.
I’m a security camera expert, and one of my favourite smart home brands that I always recommend is Eufy. Its line-up of cameras, doorbells and even robot vacuum cleaners are packed full of clever monitoring features – and they have no subscription fees.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best five Eufy security camera deals you can find on Amazon. Right now, you can get up to 46% off and as mentioned, there are no ongoing monthly costs.
Get 46% off the Eufy SoloCam E30 at Amazon. This outdoor wireless camera comes with a solar panel attachment so it’s constantly charging and catching important details. It has built-in AI tracking features which recognise and detect people, pets and vehicles.
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Now just £39.99, the Eufy C35 has 2K resolution to capture clear images throughout the day and night. It can be used as both an indoor and outdoor camera, and can sit on surfaces or be easily mounted with screws or magnets. See our full Eufy C35 review for more details.
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The Eufy SoloCam S340 is now 39% off in Amazon’s spring sale. The dual camera captures images in multiple angles in 3K resolution, and has 8x zoom so you can see things clearly from far away. It also comes with a removable solar panel.
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Save £100 on the Eufy eufyCam 2C at Amazon. This three-camera kit is easy to install and can cover all areas of your home, including the front door, garden and any hard-to-reach areas to cover blind spots.
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The Eufy S100 is an all-in-one camera and wall light, and is now under £80. The camera has 2K HD resolution, and the 1,200 lumens light illuminates the footage so you don’t miss any details. Read our Eufy S100 review for more information.
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Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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