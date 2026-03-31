5 Eufy security camera deals to upgrade your home security – and there’s no subscription fees

A reliable security camera can seriously improve your home security and peace of mind. But if you’re starting your security set-up from scratch, it can be hard to decide which one you want.

I’m a security camera expert, and one of my favourite smart home brands that I always recommend is Eufy. Its line-up of cameras, doorbells and even robot vacuum cleaners are packed full of clever monitoring features – and they have no subscription fees .

Below, I’ve rounded up the best five Eufy security camera deals you can find on Amazon. Right now, you can get up to 46% off and as mentioned, there are no ongoing monthly costs.

Eufy SoloCam E30 Solar Security Camera: was £129.99 now £69.98 at Amazon Get 46% off the Eufy SoloCam E30 at Amazon. This outdoor wireless camera comes with a solar panel attachment so it’s constantly charging and catching important details. It has built-in AI tracking features which recognise and detect people, pets and vehicles. Read more Read less ▼

Eufy eufyCam C35 Security Camera: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Now just £39.99, the Eufy C35 has 2K resolution to capture clear images throughout the day and night. It can be used as both an indoor and outdoor camera, and can sit on surfaces or be easily mounted with screws or magnets. See our full Eufy C35 review for more details. Read more Read less ▼