Melitta’s new coffee grinder is the easiest way to grind fresh coffee beans – and you won’t believe the price

QUICK SUMMARY Melitta has launched the Linea coffee grinder to complete your at-home coffee set-up. Priced at £74.99, the Melitta Linea has 13 grind settings, an attractive display and a powder container for simple storage.

Melitta just added a new accessory for its line-up of coffee machines , and it might be its most impressive yet. The new Melitta Linea coffee grinder is a great addition to your at-home coffee set-up, especially for those who love espresso, filter and French Press coffee.

I’ve tested many coffee machines for T3, and have become somewhat of a coffee snob. If budget wasn’t an issue, I’d have a full café-level coffee station in my house, complete with an individual coffee grinder , main coffee machine, tampers, milk frothers and more.

Grinding your own beans is an easy way to level up your coffee-making process, and the Melitta Linea coffee grinder is a new model that’s designed to make freshly ground coffee in an easy and cleaner way. It doesn’t look like your traditional grinder, but it has a more modern design, including a hopper to hold the beans and a container to store the grounds.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

At the top of the Melitta Linea is an LCD touch display where you can adjust the 13 grind settings to different fineness and strength levels. To keep everything as fresh as possible, the Melitta Linea has an AromaSafe lid that ensures freshness and scents of your beans and grounds.

(Image credit: Melitta)

As a stainless steel conical grinder, the Melitta Linea uses Ionizer technology to grind your beans while preventing static charging from causing your grinds to fly around when in action. This ensures the grinding process is clean and tidy, so you have minimal clean-up to worry about.

To achieve the perfect grind, the Melitta Linea draws coffee beans from above and grinds them between an inner conical burr and outer burred wall. Once ground, the coffee container holds the power and has a precise dosing spout for adding to your coffee machine or cafetiere. It can also be used to make between 1-10 cups of filter coffee which you can select on the grinder.

The Melitta Linea grinder is available to buy for £74.99 at Melitta . Having covered coffee machines and accessories for a while now, I was surprised to see this price from a luxury brand like Melitta.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is £75 a bit pricey for a coffee grinder? For some, yes, but this is actually one of the more affordable models you’ll find on the market – and for espresso lovers, it’s a no-brainer.