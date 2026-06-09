Watch out, Ooni – This indoor pizza oven makes 12-inch pizzas in just two minutes
CASO Design launches the PizzaChef 430, and it could give Ooni a run for its money
QUICK SUMMARY
CASO Design has launched the PizzaChef 430, a new indoor electric pizza oven.
Priced at £199.99, the CASO Design PizzaChef 430 reaches up to 430°C and can make 12-inch pizzas in two minutes with its top and bottom heating design.
CASO Design has just launched the PizzaChef 430, its latest indoor electric pizza oven that could give Ooni a run for its money. Quickly reaching temperatures of up to 430°C, the CASO Design PizzaChef 430 has top and bottom heating elements that can be controlled independently to quickly make delicious pizzas.
Due to the rising popularity of pizza ovens, more and more brands are introducing indoor models so those with limited outdoor space can still use and enjoy this type of cooking. One of the best indoor pizza ovens that we’ve tried is the Ooni Volt 2, because of its stylish looks, intense heats, easy presets and manual controls.
Now, CASO Design has taken inspiration from the Ooni Volt 2 and introduced the CASO Design PizzaChef 430. It has a similar compact style, a touchscreen display at the front and a triple-glazed glass door with integrated lighting so you can seal in the heat while still getting a clear view of your food’s progress.
The most impressive part of the CASO Design PizzaChef 430 is its temperature controls. With its 2200W heating system, the pizza oven reaches up to 430°C to replicate the intense heats you can expect from a traditional brick oven. The 32cm x 32cm pizza stone ensures fast and precise heat distribution, and looks the part, too.
This high heat and quick warm-up time allows the CASO Design PizzaChef 430 to cook 12-inch pizzas in as little as two minutes. For even more control, the top and bottom heating elements of the pizza oven can be independently adjusted, so you can get a consistent cook on the crust and toppings.
With eight pre-sets to choose from, the CASO Design PizzaChef 430 has settings for Neapolitan, New York-style and Pinsa Romana pizzas. It also has a memory function so you can save your own personalised settings, making it even smarter and easier to use.
While the CASO Design PizzaChef 430 is primarily an indoor pizza oven, it’s robust enough to be used outside – given it’s under a shelter and you have easy and safe access to a plug. It really is a clever pizza oven, and a great option for those with limited space – the price isn’t bad, either.
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The CASO Design PizzaChef 430 is available to buy for £199.99 at CASO Design and Currys. At both retailers, you can already get £20 off the CASO Design PizzaChef 430.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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