Hisense takes on LG with its new PureView smart fridge – but it’s the door you’ll be most impressed by

QUICK SUMMARY Hisense has launched its new PureView fridge freezer series. The Hisense PureView fridge comes with its advanced See-Through Door which allows users to check their fridge’s contents without opening the door.

Watch out LG – Hisense has just launched its new PureView smart fridge freezer series, featuring its most advanced technology to date. The most exciting feature of the new Hisense PureView fridge is its integrated See-Through Door which is smarter and more energy efficient than ever.

The new PureView Series from Hisense expands its American-style multi-door refrigeration collection with its most intelligent connectivity yet. Aside from being more practical for day-to-day use, Hisense has also added smarter features and stylish design finishes to make your kitchen look and feel more advanced.

Similar to LG and Samsung, Hisense has given its Hisense PureView Series a See-Through Door which automatically lights the interior of the fridge as you approach it or when you touch it. The See-Through Door allows users to quickly see inside the fridge without opening the door, so you can quickly check the contents while reducing the fridge’s temperature fluctuations.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The constant opening and closing of your fridge’s doors can have an impact on the freshness of your food as the cooling is being interrupted. The fridge also ramps up its power to accommodate the door openings which increases your energy consumption. So, having something like the See-Through Door can make a world of difference to your bills, and keeps your fridge in top condition.

(Image credit: Hisense)

But Hisense hasn’t stopped there with its smart features. The door of the Hisense PureView Series also has a TFT Intelligent Hub screen, which allows you to check your fridge’s contents, browse recipes, and even get weather updates. The Hisense PureView Series also has built-in voice controls, powered by VIDAA which is the same OS system that Hisense uses in its TV range.

In terms of cooling tech, the Hisense PureView Series has many of Hisense’s existing features, including Metal-Tech Cooling which distributes cold air around the interior. The interior has 615 litres capacity, and plenty of storage shelves and boxes, including the My Fresh Choice zone which allows you to adjust temperatures from -18°C to +5°C. It also has a water and ice dispenser.

For even more control, the Hisense PureView Series is compatible with the Hisense app and its ConnectLife program, so you can check on your fridge and its settings via your smartphone. It’s definitely Hisense’s smartest model yet, and definitely takes it up to the same level as LG and Samsung who have similar fridge freezers already on the market.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hisense PureView Series is expected to launch from June 2026 with prices starting at £1,899.