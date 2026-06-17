Jackery wants to become the Dyson of backup power and its latest launch shows exactly how

The portable power station market has become increasingly crowded in recent years, but Jackery's latest launch suggests the company is thinking beyond bigger batteries and faster charging speeds.

The brand has unveiled the FridgeGuard, a new home battery that it describes as the world's slimmest refrigerator backup solution.

At just 67mm thick, the device looks noticeably different from the rugged, toolbox-like power stations that have traditionally dominated the category (see also our Jackery Explorer 3000 V2 review).

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On paper, the FridgeGuard is designed primarily to keep refrigerators running during power outages, packing a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery and delivering 800W of continuous output with 1,600W peak power.

It also offers a 10ms UPS switchover designed to keep sensitive appliances, such as laptops, connected and running without interruption.

(Image credit: Jackery)

However, despite the name, the refrigerator positioning appears to be more of a use case than a limitation.

The FridgeGuard features a single AC outlet and can support a range of household devices, including home office equipment, aquarium pumps, CPAP machines and other essential appliances that you may want to keep running during a blackout.

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Jackery claims the battery is compatible with 99% of modern refrigerators and can provide up to 15 hours of backup power, or up to 30 hours when paired with an expansion battery.

A different vision for home backup power

What's arguably more interesting than the specifications is what the FridgeGuard represents.

According to Jackery, the company wants to bring a more premium, design-led approach to home energy products, and the FridgeGuard has been designed with this approach in mind.

(Image credit: Jackery)

It abandons Jackery's familiar orange-and-black aesthetic in favour of a slim silver chassis that can be floor- or wall-mounted, or installed directly alongside appliances.

It's a strategy reminiscent of how brands such as Dyson transformed products consumers rarely thought about into aspirational household items, with fans, vacuum cleaners and air purifiers becoming objects people were happy to display rather than hide away.

From utility hardware to lifestyle product?

The launch arrives as more homeowners become aware of grid instability, rising energy costs and the potential benefits of home energy resilience.

At the same time, consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for products that combine functionality with thoughtful design.

That creates an opportunity for a product such as the FridgeGuard, but it also raises questions.

(Image credit: Jackery)

While the slim profile and permanent installation approach are undoubtedly appealing, some buyers may still prefer larger multi-purpose power stations that can power multiple devices at once and be moved around the home when needed.

That's what makes the FridgeGuard such an interesting launch – Jackery appears to be making a bet on the future of the category itself.

The company believes home backup power can become a lifestyle product rather than an emergency piece of equipment.

The Jackery FridgeGuard launches as a Costco exclusive in the US and will be available to Costco members for $560 (~£417 / €482 / AU$793), reduced from a recommended retail price of $700 (~£521 / €603 / AU$992).

Head over to Jackery for more information.