Apple App Store sale: 10 best apps and games

1/11
Introduction
Apple is currently holding a sale on the App Store where it has slashed the prices of 100 popular apps and games to just £0.79.
While this offers fantastic value for money – and there are some real steals to be had for less than £1 – Apple hasn't made it easy for UK customers to find these deals.
Unlike in the US, which has a dedicated section of the store for the apps and games, the UK App Store has them dotted all over the place.
This could make finding the best deals difficult, but luckily for you we've rounded up the 10 best apps and games in the sale for you – so make sure you slap these awesome downloads on your iPhone or iPad.
2/11
Angry Birds
There's a good chance you've heard of Angry Birds – the addictive game that has spawned a hit franchise. If you haven't had a chance to see what all the fuss is about, then now is the perfect time thanks to its ultra low price – just say goodbye to any free time that you once had.
3/11
Facetune
If you're a keen selfie snapper but want to give your shots a bit of a make over, than the Facetune app is the perfect choice. It lets you quickly and easily edit shot of your face (and the faces of friends you rope into getting in on the photo), covering blemishes, adjusting lighting and more.
4/11
Goat Simulator
Ever wanted to know what being a goat is really like? Of course you do! OK, this game might not be totally accurate (it contains a low gravity testing facility that you can break into after all), but what started out as a one-note joke app has turned into a cult hit that's actually a lot of fun to play.
5/11
iDrated
Making sure you drink enough water is essential to keeping healthy, and iDrated is an excellent app for making sure that you get the right amount of hydration. Not only does it work out the amount of water that you need to drink, it can give you gentle reminders to grab a glass of H20 at the right moment.
It's not just about being refreshed, it's about staying safe as well and definitely worth a download.
6/11
Limbo
Limbo is a dark and atmospheric game that combines platforming and puzzles with an unrivalled sense of atmosphere and amazing visuals. We'd recommend this game at full price, so for just £0.79 it really is a no brainer.
Buying this game at such a low price doesn't take much thought, but some of the head scratching puzzles included in this game certainly does. Not for the faint hearted.
7/11
NINE – a visual to-do list
NINE is a unique take on creating to-do lists, as rather than jotting down what needs to be done, you can use the camera on your smartphone or tablet to help you remember later on.
NINE lets you organise and find previous lists and photos easily, and you can simply add nine action tags to ensure you keep on top of things.
8/11
Pixelmator
Picelmator is a powerful portable image editor that is packed full of tools that are ideal for the graphic designer, photographer or budding digital artist on the go.
The easy to use interface gives you access to an impressively deep set of tools, so make the most of its low price and download it now.
9/11
Rayman Jungle Run
UbiSoft's iconic platforming mascot stars in his own mobile adventure that spans 70 levels of actiion and adventure, all rendered in gorgeous graphics that look amazing on both the iPhone and the iPad.
The game has been around for a while, but it's constantly being updated and improved – and of course it now boasts a new ultra low price thanks to Apple's killer sale.
10/11
Scribblenauts Remix
This groundbreaking puzzle game lets you summon objects to solve problems and beat levels in this bonkers – and totally adorable – game. All you need to do is think of something and write it out and it will appear in the game.
This new version includes 50 levels to play, including classics from previous games.
11/11
WeatherPro
You're spoilt for choice when it comes to apps that will give you a weather forecast, but very few are as reliable – and as feature packed – as WeatherPro, so it's worth taking advantage of its sale price.
Not only do you get in-depth forecasts and information, but it's also compatible with Apple Watch as well, so you'll never get caught in the rain without an umbrella again.