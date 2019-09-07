The ONLY bodybuilding and gym workout tip you need to follow for muscle growth

When it comes to building muscle mass, you have to keep an eye out on A) eating right B) sleeping/resting enough C) increasing the volume steadily. This last point is the top gym workout tip you need to follow if you want to build muscle mass and see real progress in the church of iron.

So, you've been going to the gym five times a week, spending an hour and half in there, sweating under the heaviest weights you can lift, drinking your protein shakes, still, progress slowed down, and you look in the mirror thinking 'This is not going anywhere'.

Best dumbbells – THE best weight for home

Best barbell – Olympic bar, bicep curl bar and trap bar

Best kettlebell – they are also great for shoulder presses (and a lot of other things too)

Considering that you are eating well and resting enough, what you really have to do to increase muscle thickness is to analyse the volume you're lifting. It is dead simple to count volume: just multiply the amount sets and reps you do with the weights you are lifting.

Volume = weight x sets x reps

So, if you are doing 4 sets of 8 reps with 50 kg on bench, your volume is 4x8x50=1,600. Next time you do bench, probably the week after, try to increase the volume slightly. You can try lifting heavier weights, or increasing the reps.

To do 1,650. you can drop the sets down to 3, increase the reps to 10 and the weight to 55kg. The week after, you can do 2 sets of 8 reps and 2 sets of 9 reps with 50 kg, that would give you 1,700.

Best Fitbit to keep track of your training efforts

Best gym watch to do so more accurately

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By increasing the load slightly and play around with the resp/sets, you will put your muscles in a constant state of muscle confusion. Muscle confusion is great to keep your muscles on their toes, so they won't get used to the training. This will help them grow faster and you to actually get stronger too.

Don't forget your protein

You probably already know this but you will need to take enough protein if you want your muscles to grow. If you are doing strength training, try taking in at least around 2 grams of protein for each kilogram of body weight per day.

So, if you weigh 70 kg, you'll need to eat 140 grams of protein per day. Humans haven't got protein reserves, so you have to continuously take protein in throughout the day.

Creatine is also recommended if you're doing strength training. You don't have to take much – one scoop is around 5 grams – and it will help you push just a little bit more in the gym. Get the unflavoured variety and you can mix it with any drink, even water or coffee.

Pre-workout supplements can also give you a bit of a boost if you are really need some oomph. The main ingredient in those is caffeine, so the effect will depend on how much you coffee/tea drink during the day. But if your not over-abusing caffeine (which you shouldn't anyway), you will feel the extra energy.

As with all supplements, please always read the packaging for instructions on dosage recommendations.

Best cheap creatine deals: boost your performance and focus

Best cheap protein powder deals: bulk up with whey and vegan powders

On warmups and stretching

To avoid any injuries and to help recovery, stretch after every strength training session (and after every cardio sessions as well). Foam rollers can be found in most gyms and you can buy them on Amazon too, a quick and inexpensive way to massage the tired muscles.

Resistance bands are not only great for workouts but they are also an effective way to stretch your hamstrings after you did your squats.