Smartphone Cameras vs the Color Run

Sweat, sunshine, water and clouds of powder paint are all par for the course when your toe the line of the Color Run. But when you want to capture that killer race photo which is the best smartphone to have in your multi-coloured hands? T3 laced up for the Color Run London and put the new LG G3 and the HTC One M8 through their paces.

When you're deciding which is the best smartphone to buy the quality of the camera is a key factor. These days we're ditching our compacts, expecting our handsets to be able to cope with all but the most extreme conditions.

We demand our smartphone cameras to be comfortable with tricky light conditions, snap high quality photos with both front and rear-facing snappers and to have a whole host of Instagram-a-like editing functions for adding that extra edge to all of our shots.

On top of that, we want a smartphone that's resilient enough to make us feel comfortable whipping it out in all manner of tough conditions. No amount of mud, snow, rain or sweat should get between you and that killer shot.

The HTC One M8 and the LG G3 Smartphone Cameras

Two of the latest handsets to hit the shelves of your local EE stores have made their cameras a key selling point. The HTC One M8 and the LG G3 both have feature sets that focus heavily on creating images to help us feed our social media habits.

We thought we'd put both of these superphone titans to the test in some out-of-the-ordinary conditions at the London leg of the paint-blitz that is the Color Run.

All of the images below were snapped on the handsets. Normal usage by normal users. What you see here are pics without filters or editing applied.

So who do you think comes out on top? Tell us in the comments.

The Color Run Pre-Race Selfie

1. Taken on the LG G3 front facing camera

2. Taken on the HTC One M8 front facing camera

The Color Run Race Shot

1. Taken on the LG G3 rear facing camera

2. Taken on the HTC One M8 rear facing camera

The Color Run Running Shoe Shot

1. Taken on the LG G3 rear facing camera

2. Taken on the HTC One M8 rear facing camera

(Entries are still open for the Color Run Brighton. For more info on the race or to take part hit Color Run Brighton.)