10 movie futures we want to live in right now

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

From Minority Report, with its multitouch surfaces, to 2001: A Space Odyssey with its homicidal computers, Hollywood has long served up future visions that tap into our tech dreams and nightmares.

Obviously there are lots of movie futures that we wish to avoid at all costs - the state-controlled euthanasia for people over 30 in 23rd Century Logan's Run springs to mind. Likewise, we could probably do without the rations of manufactured 'food' in Soylent Green's 2022. And let's not even talk about post-Bond Sean Connery and his alarming Zardoz outfit.

While most of the futures predicted in movies are bleak as hell and some have been and gone, there are loads of superb Hollywood worlds of the future that we can't wait to see become reality. Here are our favourites…

In partnership with Microsoft, powered by the HP Spectre 360