LG UltraGear 27GL850-B vs MSI Optix MPG341CQR: Which gaming monitor is for you?

A gaming PC is only ever as good as the accessories and hardware that’s supporting it. That means you need a great monitor that does all that tower of power justice. But where to start? Which model is right for you? Our best gaming monitors buying guide has a huge selection of the very best models out there, but it can be a little intimidating to know how one version stacks up against another.

So, we’ve taken two of the most impressive monitors from that list – namely the LG UltraGear 27GL850-B and the MSI Optix MPG341CQR – and compared and contrasted them in all the areas that matter, including refresh rate, resolution, design and more.

LG ULTRAGEAR 27GL850-B VS MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR: DESIGN

LG continues to make waves in the world of gaming-related monitors, with this model sporting a lovely 27-inch display with ultra-thin bezels on three sides for a much more immersive viewing experience. You can adjust the height, tilt and pivot of the monitor and it comes in a fetching red and black finish.

MSI knows its way around a gaming monitor, and the Optix proves this in spades with its gorgeous curved 34-inch display. That curvature rate of 18000R creates a far more comfortable viewing experience, while that extra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio enhances your field of vision for an extra advantage on the battlefield.

LG ULTRAGEAR 27GL850-B VS MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR: PICTURE QUALITY

The UltraGear boasts a 144Hz refresh date for its QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution with 1440p. It has an IPS response time of 1ms so you can sure you won’t get caught short when you’re in the middle of a crucial match. It also supports HDR 10 for added picture quality goodness.

Its LED QHD 1400p display has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth gaming sessions. Much like the UltraGear, the Optix boasts a 1ms response rate for reduced screen tearing and choppy frame rates and support for HDR 400 (for extra visual fidelity).

LG ULTRAGEAR 27GL850-B VS MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR: COLOUR FIDELITY

The UltraGear supports a wide spectrum of colours with its Nano IPS display, featuring 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and a colour range that’s a good 35% greater sRGB at 100%. In other words, it’s range of colours is impressively deep, especially if you’re playing some with deep blacks and vibrant hues like Cyberpunk 2077.

The Optix features a clever night vision mode for identifying key colours in the dark (much like the UltraGear’s black stabiliser) and a Windows Gaming OSD application for manually adjusting colour profiles, brightness settings and more for a truly curated viewing experience.

LG ULTRAGEAR 27GL850-B VS MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR: FEATURES

In terms of features, LG has made the UltraGear compatible with some of the latest features from AMD and N-Vidia with support for AMD’s adaptive sync (or FreeSync) for removing screen tearing and eliminates stuttering. It also boasts a black stabiliser (for picking out those Roze players in Warzone) and N-Vidia G-Sync.

The Optix has a slew of features to its name, including GameSense (an RGB LED lighting system for displaying game alerts around the edge of your monitor), Smart RGB (for displaying specific updates with matching lights via the in-built RGB LEDs) and an adaptive brightness system for when you need the monitor to shift to support the ambient light in a room.

LG ULTRAGEAR 27GL850-B VS MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR: PRICING AND VERDICT

In terms of cost, the UltraGear will set you back around £440/$500. It’s quite reasonable when you consider the sheer number of features you’re getting for that price, including its dynamic action sync, adaptive-sync functionality and extra cute little details such as a built-in crosshair. Considering LG’s well-established experience in amazing TVs, you know you’re getting a fine monitor.

The Optix is a much more expensive outlay than the UltraGear, coming in at around £800/$900 depending on where you look and when. It’s a sizeable outlay over the UltraGear, but with so many features – including that external RGB LED system for smart alerts – you’re getting one of the best gaming monitors on the market today.