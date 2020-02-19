iPhone 12: news, rumours, price, launch date, and everything we know so far

The iPhone 12 is coming – or to be more precise, multiple iPhone 12s are coming, because Apple is sure to launch more than one model later this year. We've rounded up all the iPhone 12 news, rumours, leaks and speculation right here for you in this definitive guide.

Whether you want to know the iPhone 12 launch date or the iPhone 12 specs, we'll fill you in as best we can, based on what we've heard so far. For the moment we're relying on unofficial leaks and predictions, but these have proved to be pretty accurate in the past.

Our appetites have been well and truly whetted by what Apple recently unveiled with the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. We could well be in line for another three flagship iPhones this year too, with the iPhone SE 2 launched a little earlier.

Whatever Apple is planning with the iPhone 12, you'll find all the important details and news right here – and we're constantly updating this guide too, so make sure you check back often so you know exactly what to look forward to from the 2020 range of iPhones.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

New iPhones usually turn up every September like clockwork, and we'd expect the iPhone 12 models to follow that trend. Apple is still a long way off from finalising a date for one of its famous launch events, but we can get some clues from previous years – the iPhone XS was unveiled on 12 September 2018, and the iPhone 11 on 10 September 2019.

It seems likely that three models will be on offer, just like the 2019 range – a standard iPhone 12, plus two versions that are more expensive and premium. This year the rear camera was one of the main differentiators. We'd expect all of the 2020 iPhones to have the same Apple processor inside though.

We're expecting another iPhone this year – perhaps called the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 – to complement the iPhone 12 range with a more affordable alternative. That should appear sometime in March 2020, but it might also be the case that Apple keeps the iPhone 11 on sale after the iPhone 12 launches.

As for pricing, we haven't heard too many rumours about this yet. The iPhone 11 starts at £729 or $699, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at £1,049 or $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at £1,149 or $1,099 – you can expect the iPhone 12 to come in at around the same price points, though the cheapest model might get cheaper, while the most expensive model might get more expensive still.

iPhone 12: screen and design

We've already seen a stunning render of what the iPhone 12 design might look like, courtesy of ConceptsiPhone, and based on all the rumours that have appeared so far – rumours that Apple might go back to a more classic iPhone look, for example, and even ditch the iconic notch from the front of the display.

No notch would mean the front-facing camera and the Face ID technology being housed under the display or squeezed into the top bezel, but at the moment it's not clear exactly what Apple is planning to do. An iPhone 12 prototype with a screen size of 6.7 inches is being worked on, apparently, though across the three iPhone models we'll no doubt see a variety of screen sizes.

Another speculative video rendering shows off some serious curves and a front panel that's all display. Reducing the bezels and removing the notch is definitely the way Apple is heading, but whether it gets there in time for 2020 remains to be seen – it's never felt the pressure to keep right up to speed with what Android phone makers are doing.

Speaking of which, with the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Google pushing super high-resolution, high refresh rate screens, 2020 could be the year that Apple finally decides to catch up – we might see the top end iPhone 12 get an upgrade to a panel that hits a 120Hz refresh rate and a horizontal pixel count of 1440.

iPhone 12: specs and features

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

We can guarantee that Apple is going to pack some upgraded components inside the iPhone 12, and if it follows its traditional naming strategy, there will be an A14 Bionic chip inside the next set of flagship iPhones. Considering the A13 Bionic is blazing fast, we're looking forward to seeing what its successor brings.

Some iPhone 12 models could be making the move to 6GB of RAM for the first time, according to analysts, which would give users better performance when working with multiple apps, large files, and advanced tech such as augmented reality. The cheapest iPhone 12 might stick with 4GB of RAM, however.

Some tipsters have hinted that four cameras could be fitted to the back of the iPhone 12, which would be another lens on top of the three cameras on the rear of the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Down the years, Apple has never been all that keen to add extra camera lenses, but it's something a lot of phone buyers now look out for.

The general consensus seems to be that 2020 is going to be the year that Apple adopts 5G on its flagship iPhone range, so you can expect at least some of the iPhone 12 models to come with the next-gen connectivity tech. There has been talk that Apple will even build its own 5G antenna, rather than relying on an off-the-shelf component from Qualcomm.

iPhone 12: other rumours and news

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

The iPhone 12 will of course come with iOS 14 on board, and we should be hearing much more about this software upgrade during the WWDC 2020 developer conference Apple will be holding at some point during June. We don't have the exact dates yet, but they'll be announced closer to the time.

Based on a recently published patent from Apple, the iPhone 12 might come with an illuminated rear logo (perhaps as a notification light). Technology in patents doesn't always end up being used in actual products, but it's apparently something Apple is considering bringing back to the MacBook, and it could find its way to the iPhone and the iPad as well.

Some reports suggest that Apple might bring Touch ID back with an in-screen fingerprint reader, and we wouldn't be surprised if that's the case – it gives users more biometric security options besides Face ID, and the technology now seems to be mature enough for Apple to be happy with its speed.

We could well get some extra clues about the iPhone 12 when the iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2 (or whatever Apple ends up calling it) appears around March. Based on the rumours we've seen so far, it could bring premium features such as wireless charging down to the budget end of the iPhone line. The launch of another more affordable handset might also mean the iPhone 12 price gets pushed even higher.