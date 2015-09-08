9 awesome Indiegogo campaigns that we'll be showcasing at this year's T3 Awards

By T3 Online
Indiegogo at the T3 Awards 2015
The T3 Awards 2015 has teamed up with crowdfunding websiteIndiegogo.
Indiegogo will display its hottest tech campaigns at this year's awards ceremony and we've got an exclusive preview for you here - just click through to see each campaign.
Held in London's Grand Connaught Rooms on 17 September, the T3 Awards 2015 is a celebration of the products and people that have shone the brightest in the last 12 months. This year's categories include Phone of the Year, Wearable Technology of the Year, Tech Personality of the Year Car of the Year, and the big one – Gadget of the Year.
Friday Smart Lock
A keyless future is in the palm of your hand. Ditch your keys and get into your house hassle-free, thanks to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi via your smartphone.
Friday infuses cutting-edge design, functionality and security in the world's most advanced smart lock. Designed by world-renowned architects BIG, Friday is also Apple HomeKit and Thread compatible.
Friday is serious about security, exceeding industry leading standards by protecting confidentiality of data and device authentication based on AES-CCM cryptography and other standards.
Installed on the inside of your door, Friday will not attract attention from the outside. If anyone tries to get in your door, Friday will send a notification to your phone immediately.There's no need for expensive or permanent modifications. Just unscrew your door knob (two screws) and insert the baseplate allowing you to fasten the Friday Smart Lock. That's it - you have just gone keyless!
Limits
A cycling training tool designed to maximize your training efforts and performance and revolutionise cycling power meters, LIMITS is a truly unique cycling power meter Inspired by cycling passion.
Affordable, interchangable and simple to use, LIMITS provides you with the power data to facilitate reliable, quantitative analysis of training loads eliminating the guesswork from gauging exercise intensity so training becomes less haphazard.
Thanks to its unique design, which allows it to sit between the pedal and crank arm, you simply have to pedal. This means that no replacement parts or specialised tools are required. Removal and fitting of the pedal is easily achieved with standard bike tools.Not only is it designed to be efficient and easy to use, but it's also engineered to measure your power reliably and consistently. And it comes with replaceable battery, waterproof as standard, shock resistance and temperature compensation technology so you can maximise your training efforts and performance.
Morpher
Morpher is the world's first fold-flat helmet. Morpher folds and unfolds quickly and simply, so it's perfect for cyclists who want to carry a helmet more easily. Patented worldwide, Morpher has been designed to exceed all relevant safety standards. Morpher is initially aimed at all cyclists; especially those urban ones who find normal helmets cumbersome to carry around all day. Eventually it will also be marketed to other users of sports safety helmets (skiers, skaters, snow boarders, hockey players, horse riders etc).
Manfactured from recyclable materials, Morpher's flat profile will also allow innovative selling methods, such as vending machines placed by major bicycle hire points. Morpher aims to give the world an unprecedented ease of access to cycle safety.
The Mu System
Building on the success of the original Britain-only Mu, the world's thinnest international chargeris compatible with all makes and models of smartphone, tablets, MP3 players and pretty much all USB-charged devices. The Mu System consists of two parts: a power block with USB connector and separate plug attachments that are suitable for every socket type worldwide.
The Mu System has been designed to work with a simple, patented, click-on and click-off swapping of the plug heads. Ideal if you want a slimline, lightweight charger for day-to-day use, or if you need international variants to suit a travelling lifestyle.The Mu System also has an embedded auto-detect chip enabling the Mu to identify the device being connected and, in turn, deliver device-optimum charge.
Ojee TALON
You can never expect to achieve a consistent swing if you set up to the ball differently each time. TALON gives you the opportunity to achieve your optimum posture position before you strike the ball. You'll know if your shoulders have dropped or if your back is overarching, even if your club-face is open, closed or square to target! TALON removes the guesswork and helps you to practice purposefully bringing you one step closer to achieving consistency in your game.
Using the simple alignment tool, line up and attach the TALON gripper to any club you would like to use. The TALON digital display unit simply clicks in and out of the gripper, allowing you to easily switch the unit between different clubs you may be practising with. When you are not using the TALON a smart rubber cap fits over the gripper protecting it in all weathers, meaning you can leave the gripper in place at all times.
The digital display and back unit are charged via a USB connection and provide eight hours of continuous use, plenty of time for a leisurely 18 holes or some hard core practice on the range.
Cocoon
Cocoon combines an HD camera, motion detection and SUBSOUND technology to sense activity throughout your home, all controlled through your smartphone so you can take action and feel safe.
Cocoon learns who should and shouldn't be there, and one unit can monitor your entire house. There's no need to set it when you come and go and it learns what's normal for your home to avoid false alarms.With intelligent notifications and HD video on your smartphone, Cocoon lets you see when something's wrong and control the response. Sound the siren, call the police or a neighbour - you decide.
Desolenator
Desolenator will provide families with the ability to turn salt water and contaminated water into pure drinking water. The technology has the potential to provide water independence for up to a billion people living in coastal and water stressed areas - using the power of the sun alone.
Unlike reverse osmosis systems that are expensive, have consumables and which are usually powered by fossil fuels or solar stills which have a low yield, Desolenator is robust, energy independent and has no moving parts. During its lifetime Desolenator will desalinate water at a lower cost per litre than any system at this scale available on the market today.
Emo Spark
Emo Spark is an Android-powered Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled cube that allows users to create and interact with an emotionally concise intelligence through conversation, music, and visual media.
Emo Spark will take not only gaming, but also your TV, smart phone or computer to an entirely different level from anything ever experienced before. The Emo Spark cube can be accessed remotely through video conferencing facilities. The user can interact and engage in conversation with the cube, just like a regular video call, through text to speech and Android's voice recognition functionality.
EmoSpark's app lets the user use a smart device to witness the intensity and nuances of its emotional status in real time at a distance, monitoring when and how a new experience modifies and informs the cube. EmoSpark will then share its reactions with the user via their TV, smartphone or tablet apps.
Skoog 2.0
Skoog is a hands-on musical cube that brings your creativity to life. Skoog sets the standard for tactile control and redefines the musical landscape for novices and experts alike.
An easy to learn musical instrument that you can play within seconds, Skoog is a fun way to explore sound and music together with the kids and grandparents with no need to master complicated music theory or playing techniques.
For musicians, it is a hackable, real-time, multi-parameter expressive controller that can bring life to your compositions, live sets and synth jams, and has a range of applications in Special Education and inclusive music provision. Designed with accessibility in mind, Skoog can be used by musicians of all abilities, making it the go-to instrument for music therapists and assistive technologists, too.