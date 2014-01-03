Google Nexus 5 cases and covers 2014

By Pete Dreyer
1/10
Sonivo Fusion Case
The theme with a lot of these cases seem to be to keep the look and thin profile of the phone intact, while adding some unique tech to stop it picking up millions of scratches. This bumper adds in a rubber rim for better grip, along with a clear back panel and cut outs for all the buttons – plus it costs under a tenner.
£9 | Sonivo
2/10
Seidio Dilex
Thanks to the handy flip out kickstand on the back of this case, you can easily set it up on a desk and kick back with a film – all without ruining your hand muscles. Protection is taken care of as well thanks to a highly durable inner layer and a clever exoskeleton that provides all around support.
£29.99 | Seidio
3/10
Spigen SGP Neo Hybrid
Keeping the fluid design of the Nexus 5 intact, this cranks up the protection without sacrificing the style. A Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate, plus an advanced shock absorption technology ensure support if dropped, along with battling irritating scratches.
£19.99 | Spigen
4/10
Incipio Dual Pro
To offer lots and lots of protection, Incipio has crafted a case made of two parts – with one being a hard shell Plextonium frame and other being a shock absorbing interior silicone layer. Both these combine to protect from drops, scratches and dings, while also keeping the sleek look of the device.
$29.99 | Incipio
5/10
Case-Mate Tough Naked
Another bumper style case, this one has a nice transparent finish and is surprisingly lightweight, yet still offers a good hit of protection. The rubber sides are shock absorbent, while the outer shell is impact-resistant – all in all providing a good amount of support and protection.
£24.99 | Case-Mate
6/10
Rearth Ringke Slim
A classic, unassuming snap-on polycarbonate case. The Ringke Slim doesn't add an unnecessary heft to your Nexus 5, but will keep in safe and sound from bumps and scratches, though perhaps not full on pavement impacts. Has a nice soft feel to it as well.
Price: £13 | Rearth
7/10
LG QuickCover
One of the new official cases for the Nexus 5, LG's QuickCover is another snap-on case but with a folding front to protect your screen as well. Opening the front will automatically wake up the phone too.
Price: £35 | Google Play
8/10
Nexus 5 Bumper
The official bumper case is a thing of beauty. A hard outer shell protects from dings, whilst the rubber lining adds some impact resistance to protect from clumsiness. And it works with the Nexus' wireless charging capabilities too.
Price: £25 | Google Play
9/10
Armourdillo Hybrid
Reminiscent of the Nokia 5140, the Armourdillo Hybrid comes in multiple colours and combines a rubberised, impact-resistant exoskeleton with a TPU inner for maximum protection. And there's a kickstand on the back for extended video sessions.
Price: £13 | Armourdillo
10/10
Cruzerlite Bugdroid
Something a little flashier - the Bugdroid is a tough, snap-on thermoplastic polyurethrane (TPU) case that gives you a bit of bump protection without adding to the bulk of the phone.
Price: £13 | Cruzerlite