Best Samsung Note 7 case: T3's curated guide to tech-packed protection of the highest order

By Robert Jones
Introduction
Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Note 7 cases currently on the market? Well, if so, then you've come to the right place my friend. Here we have T3's curated guide to the best cases money can buy today. We've got leather cases, we've got flip cases, we've got bumpers and we've got wallets - so whatever you are looking for, chances are you will find something here that is to your liking.
Enjoy!
UAG Ice Case
A robust new entry from Urban Armor Gear, the Ice Case delivers an armoured shell, impact resistant core, feather-light composite contruction, scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround. The result? Big, fat protection for your Note 7.
Compatible with wireless charging stations as well as Samsung Pay, the Ice comes with a MIL STD 8190G 516.6 drop-test certification too, meaning that as well as 360-degree protection, it also delivers a feature set that makes it an everyday option.
Price:$39.95 |Buy UAG Ice Case
Ringke Fusion Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Case
We kick things off with this modern and minamilist case from Ringke. Manufactured from a mixture of polycarbonate and rubber, the Ringke Fusion is designed to prevent the back, sides and corners from being damaged, as well as keeping your Note 7's size and weight down. As you would expect, all of the Note 7's ports and features are accessible when in the Fusion, while the case's completely transparent back emphasises the sleek new smartphone nicely.
Price: £14.99| Buy Ringke Fusion
Obliq Naked Shield Clear
Next up, we stay at the thin and slim end of the smartphone case scale with this lightweight number from Obliq. Simple is the name of the game here, with a super minamilist and stylish case matching the Note 7's elegance while adding a level of protection that separates accident from disaster. As the case is completely clear and transparent, you also get to show off the Note 7's beauty to all and sundry while keeping it protected, which for south of 10 dollars is pretty darn good in our book.
Price:$9.99|Buy Obliq Naked Shield Clear
VRS Design Native Diary
We switch build materials and style now, introducing a lovely dose of genuine leather in the form of the Native Diary by VRS Design. Sophisticated and functional, this folio case fully covers your Note 7, with a super snug fit engineered to emphasize thinness without compromising protection. In addition, as well as acting as a classy repository for your phone, the Diary can also hold credit cards and money, with dedicated slots and pockets contained within.
Price:£44.99|Buy VRS Design Native Diary
Supcase Full-body Rugged Holster Case
If you demand BIG protection from your smartphone case, then you should consider depositing your Note 7 in the Full-body Rugged Holster Case from Supcase. This bad boy is built for heavy use, with much outdoor activity expected. An advanced dual layer construction with shock absorbing core and impact resistant bumper mean that your smartphone is super secure and protected from the elements, with dedicated port covers ensuring dust and debris remain blocked.
Price:£14.99|Buy Supcase Full-body Rugged Holster Case
Evo Wallet Case
Now this is a manly flip-cover case if ever we saw one. The Evo Wallet Case by Tech21provides advanced impact protection, total screen coverage and even a handy credit card slot too. Despite the case's thin and intricate design, it also offers impact protection up to two metres, meaning that accidental slips need not lead to write offs. Lastly, the case comes in a brace of colours, meaning that you can customise your look as desired.
Price:£34.95 |Buy Evo Wallet Case
Flexguard Case with Poron XRD
Tired of the cases you buy quickly falling apart at the corners after just a couple of slips? Well, if so, then you should look at securing your Note 7 in the Flexguard Case with Poron XRD by Patchworks. This smartphone case has Patchworks' PORON XRD Extreme Impact absorber technology installed in the corners, which is considered to be the most advanced shock resistant material in the world. In addition, the case features a grip-tastic back surface texture, reducing the chance you'll ever drop the phone anyway.
Price:$13.95 |Buy Flexguard Case with Proron XRD
VRS Design Damda Glide
If you are a fan of secret doors and compartments then this Note 7 case is for you. The Damda Glide by VRS Designfeatures a novel, semi-automatic sliding door function on the case's back, which once opened, allows you to store your credit cards or ID cards within the case. In terms of build, the Damda is constructed from high-grade TPU and PC, with a soft inside layer cushioning the Note 7 to help prevent scuffs and scratches. Oh, and it is also available in a load of colours.
Price:£19.99 |Buy VRS Design Damda Glide
Caseology Parallax Series
We swing over to classy case maker Caseology now to recommend the sleek looking Note 7 Parallax Series. The super cool and dynamic geometric patterns on the case creates a sense of movement when viewed, while the TPU sleeve and structured polycarbonate bumper protect your phone from impact well. Throw in a wide variety of colours to choose from and a just-north-of-a-tenner price point, and you've got a very unique, trendy and affordable case in your hands.
Price:£12.99 |Buy Caseology Parallax Series
Zizo Bolt Series Note 7 Tough Case
Next up is this super industrial offering from Zizo. The Bolt Series Note 7 Case is, simply put, feature laden, with a tough all-round case partnered with a military aesthetic, built-in kickstand, heavy-duty 360-degree rotating belt clip, 40cm lanyard and - best of all - MIL-STD drop test compliance. The result is a very versatile case that is just as much at home during 14-hour working days as it is on long camping weekends, keeping your smatphone incredibly safe and secure at all times.
Price:£24.99 |Buy Zizo Bolt Series Note 7 Tough Case
Galaxy Note 7 Tough Armor
The tenth case on our list remains at the manly end of the scale, with the Note 7 Tough Armor from Spigenrivalling the previous Tough Case in terms of robustness and feature set. A durable TPU casing inside a hard polycarbonate shell is partnered with Spigen's Air Cushion Technology to not only protect your Note 7 from knocks and scrapes, but also from shocks and bumps, with the case absorbing and dispersing any harmful energy shifts. You can choose from Gun Metal, Champagne Gold and Coral Blue colour schemes.
Price:£19.99 |BuyGalaxy Note 7 Case Tough Armor
OtterBox Defender Series Case
And, while we are talking about industrial protection, no smartphone case roundup would be complete without an entry from T3 favourite OtterBox. The OtterBox Galaxy Note 7 Defender Series Case delivers everything you would want from a hardcore piece of protection, with not just one, or two, but three different construction layers sitting between your smartphone and a potential threat. Drop protection, dust protection and screen protection are all handled expertly by the Defender, with an included holster acting as both a secure anchor point and kickstand.
Price:$59.99 |BuyOtterBox Defender Series Case
Obliq Galaxy Note 7 Case Flex Wallet
And finally, we have the Galaxy Note 7 Case Flex Wallet. This is another entry from Obliq, with its core appeal being its rear-mounted, leather card holder. Its other appeal is its super thin profile, so if you are looking for a super minamilist, night-on-the-town type of option to protect your new Note 7 then this could be ideal.
Price:$34.99 |BuyObliq Galaxy Note 7 Case Flex Wallet