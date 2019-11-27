Best gift cards for men: from trainers to tech, top presents for him

Christmas gifts can be particularly disappointing for men. It’s hard to muster much of a smile once you’ve opened a new spanner, box of golf balls or yet another multipack of socks. So, to avoid inflicting the same Christmas come-down on others, we recommend getting your male mates and family members gift cards. Then, if they choose a five-pack of novelty Santa socks, (unlikely) they only have themselves to blame.

Choosing the best gift cards for men

When it comes to any present buying, it’s the thought that counts. So, if your brother is a keen golfer, he probably doesn’t want an HMV card. It might be easy to think of someone’s favourite hobby, but if not, you can’t usually go wrong with a film subscription of Amazon gift card. Because there’s nothing you can’t buy from Amazon, right?

For fashion fans, the choice is wide, but Selfridges will have all designer options covered, while Urban Outfitters is one of those High Street favourites that stock so many brands they’ll probably have you covered.

Then of course there’s always the option of trainers or electronics, because everyone would like a shiny new tablet in their stocking, but the best bit about a gift card is that they get to choose exactly the one they want.

1. Selfridges gift card Best for luxury Reasons to buy + Lots of departments + Top designer labels + Posh card

If you know a man who likes the finer things in life, a Selfridges gift card will make him very, very happy this Christmas.

Available as an e-card or wrapped in a stylish yellow wallet, cards can be made up to £1,000 in value, which is a good job because Selfridges stocks the most luxurious clothes such as Tom Ford suits and Gucci knits.

But there’s a lot more choice too, in the form of luxe homeware and cutting-edge tech so there really is something to suit everyone’s (expensive) tastes.

2. Currys PC World gift card Best for gadget addicts Reasons to buy + One stop shop for tech + Great for gamers + Photography kit covered

Most men would like a new gadget for Christmas, and a Currys PC World gift card will give them plenty to pick from.

As well as the usual phones, tablets and laptops, the store offers a large choice of cameras, TVs and gaming stuff. They could even spend it on a new washing machine (if they really wanted).

Gift cards are available from £10 to £500 and there’s a choice of designs too.

3. Urban Outfitters gift card Best for high street fashion Reasons to buy + Choice of brands + Fashion, homeware and grooming covered + Trendy name to please teens

If you want your gift card to stretch further, Urban Outfitters is one of the trendiest high street shops for men’s fashion, as well as selling everything from grooming products and accessories to music and homeware.

It stocks its own brand of clothes as well as sportswear and some designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and OBEY, so there are plenty of ways to spend a card.

Cards range in price from £10 to £1,000 (if you’re feeling super generous).

4. Neflix gift card Best for movie buffs Reasons to buy + Available in loads of shops + You can choose length of subscription

Christmas TV isn’t what it used to be, so if you want to give someone the gift of banishing boredom, consider a Netflix subscription gift card.

You can choose the amount or length of subscription so the receiver can watch jolly shows like Chernobyl or Stalker, or hits like Stranger Things and a whole host of films, of course.

Netflix cards can be found in heaps of shops, or you can buy an e-card from the company’s website and load it with an amount between £15 and £100, which you can pay for using PayPal if you want.

5. Footlocker Best for sneakerheads Reasons to buy + Exclusive items + All your trainer needs covered

If you’re buying for a man who loves sneakers, you’ll know it’s probably best to let him choose his own as the array of styles and colours on offer are close to infinite.

Of course, loads of sportswear shops offer gift vouchers, but Footlocker is a good bet as it also has exclusive items so there’s less chance of spotting someone with the same pair of shoes.

Whether the man in your life is after timeless Stan Smiths or trendy Nike 97s, there’s a sneaker to suit everyone.

6. Thread gift card Best for fashionable wannabes Reasons to buy + Personalisation service + Range of brands + Fresh customer experience

If the man in your life could do with a bit of a style overhaul or hates shopping, a Thread gift card could be a great gift for both of you!

The online shop aims to make style simpler by recommending clothes to suit an individual’s preferences and lifestyle, then suggests lots of items to make them look great from a range of brands to suit their budget.

E-cards are available but boxed physical cards are also on offer for £30 to £200.

7. Amazon gift card Best for anyone Reasons to buy + Everything you can think of + Includes Kindle and Prime Video

Some people are fussy and difficult to please, while others have pretty much everything. And this, we think, is there the Amazon gift card comes in.

Available in amounts ranging from £10 to £1,000 the card can be used to buy pretty much anything. We can think of very few things this massive e-tailer doesn’t sell!

For minimalists who don’t want more stuff, they can even cash it in for Kindle books, groceries or in exchange for Prime Video.