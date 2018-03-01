10 best DAB radios 2019: get the best listening experience with a top radio

By Leon Poultney , Dan Grabham
The ultimate portable DAB radio round-up
A further 20 DAB stations just came online, and it's still not beyond the realms of possibility that FM might be switched off by 2020, although we'll believe that when we see it - FM has had more stays of execution than Rasputin, and rightfully so.
Even so, frankly if you haven't made the switch to DAB radio then you may be quite literally "insane in the membrane", as Cypress Hill once put it. The sheer choice of stations, the clear reception (in most areas) and the ease of set-up make these little boxes of audio joy a must-have in any audiophile's home.
There are portable models for everyone here, from Roberts' retro-inspired range to the latest cutting-edge designs from Phillips, Ruark and Pure, including one for easily upgrading your car to DAB (well, more easily than ripping out the entire head unit.
You can also get DAB separates for your hi-fi stack, but hey, it's 2016, and that's now a bit esoteric for our tastes.
Bottom line: there's no excuse to continue living in the dark ages of radio, check out our selection of the best and get tuned in. NB: although we wouldn't bother too much about worrying whether the improved DAB+ format will ever reach the UK, most of these radios support it.
Ruark R1 Mk 3
A great-sounding, do-it-all device, the classic R1 Mk 3 packs Bluetooth streaming, DAB and FM tuners and really excellent sound quality, into a handsome, walnut-veneered casing. Other finishes are available.
As a mix of design, functionality, easy control and superb sound quality, this is very hard to beat. There's an alarm function too. You can also buy an exterior battery pack (£50) for it, though that does spoil its looks somewhat.
Geneva Touring S
After many months of waiting, Geneva's brilliant Touring S DAB radio has finally arrived in the UK. It's a lightweight, portable FM/DAB+ and Bluetooth package with up to 20 hours of audio playback.
The Touring S is ideal for the home office, garden, bathroom and wherever your travels take you. When not enjoying hundreds of FM/DAB+ radio stations in digital quality, owners can connect smartphones and more via Bluetooth or directly with a 3.5mm jack to enjoy legacy music from older MP3 players.
The Touring S' broadband neodymium speaker drivers provide an exceptionally wide frequency range and low distortion, delivering rich and powerful sound that shines when listening to vocals.
Pure Highway 400 and 600
Hitting stores in May 2016, this new range of plug-and-play DAB radios from Pure has been designed to bring the world of digital radio into your drive, without the need to completely update your in-car ents system.
The wireless adaptors fit easily to the dashboard and tune in to the numerous digital stations on offer, while offering drivers the opportunity to tether a phone for hands-free calls, notifications and control of Spotify.
The range-topping Highway 600 model also boasts voice command functionality and a neat 'Go' button, which allows drivers to tag tunes on the move. These are then saved to a special Pure playlist via a companion app for playback aprés drive-time.
Unfortunately the 600 has been delayed until late July, so you'll have to make do with the lower-spec 400 until then.
Philips AE8000
This all-in-one solution looks the business, with none of the retro mumsiness that mars many a 'wireless'.
As well as scooping DAB, internet and FM radio into one neat package - letting you sample over 30,000 online stations or tune-in to the delightful tones of DAB at a twirl of the very stylish, brushed aluminium dial.
It doesn't sound too shabby either, with a large front firing speaker belting out the 'hit parade', and the ability to plug headphones into a standard 3.5mm socket for a more personal experience.
Unfortunately, the AE8000 requires mains power, so no partying in the park with this one.
Tivoli Model 10
The simplistic, sleek stylings of the Tivoli Model 10 make it look great perched on a desk or bedside table, yet it's the attention to sound-quality that really makes it stand out. A 3-inch full range driver, combined with user-customisable EQ settings and the real wood casing allow this to sound great.
As well as DAB and DAB+ there's an FM tuner and line in for your phone or whatever.
John Lewis Spectrum Solo
We're not exactly sure why the Spectrum Solo looks like a giant block of Lego but we're not objecting to it.
At £40, it and does everything you could possibly demand of a DAB radio, making it a bit of a bargain.With DAB/+ and FM functionality, it can easily tune in to hundreds of radio stations, plus it's extremely light and properly portable. Either plug the 350g unit into a wall socket or fill its plastic booty with batteries and take it with you for up to ten hours.
Granted, the sound quality isn't audiophile but the classic design and price make it a brilliantly affordable introduction to the world of DAB.
Pure Siesta Rise
Yep, it's a classic clock radio. Face it,there's nothing worse than being rudely awoken by the blaring discord of a smartphone alarm tone, and that's why Pure's Siesta Rise gets a double thumbs-up from us.
The cool unit can be programmed to wake you up to a different alarm on each day of the week and it will happily tune in to 20 preset radio stations on demand. It's large and easily read display also has auto-dimming functionality, so it won't keep you awake at night.
Adjustable snooze timers are on hand for those who simply can't tear themselves away from bed and an external USB socket lets you charge smartphones and other tech on the bedside table.
Roberts Play 10
Roberts is one of the leading radio manufacturers in the UK,with over 80 years experience designing and building radios.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, then,the Play 10is not exactly the edgiest-looking DAB ever, but it is an excellent one (and smart enough, really).
It's a compact DAB/DAB+ and FM radio, which is extremely easy to tune and weighs 350g so it travels well. Power comes from either a mains adaptor or AA batteries for portable tunes. There are six station preset slots and a headphone socket. Textbook.
Pure Evoke F4
This veteran radio from DAB pioneer Pure also houses an FM receiver and Wi-Fi for internet radio beneath its sleek black and chrome exterior.
There are thousands of stations in all, both live and on-demand, and as well as Bluetooth streaming, there's support for Pure Music - Pure's £4.99 a month Spotify competitor.
VQ Limited Edition Christie
If style is top of the buying agenda then it's worth taking a look at the Christie limited edition models from VQ. This wood veneered number comes in either Noir (erm, black) or Walnut finishes yet packs all of the DAB technology you could possibly want.
Stream tracks via Bluetooth or connect any NFC compatible device in seconds for awesome wireless sounds and yes, you can also tune in to one of the many hundreds of DAB stations.
The small buttons are a tad fiddly but the unit can be placed either upright or on its side, meaning it fits neatly onto awkward kitchen surfaces or can be stashed away in the corner of the room.