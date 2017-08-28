£100 Hotlist: treat yourself to something new with our round-up of the best gear under a ton

You don’t always have to spend big money to get something you’ll love to bits. That’s why we’ve put together a list of our favourite products for £100 and under. Some of our chosen gadgets also happen to be the best things you can get in their particular category, others are great-value alternatives to bigger ticket purchases, but all are brilliant products we’d be happy to use ourselves. So next time you get paid and there’s spare cash burning a hole in your pocket, make sure you consult T3’s £100 Hotlist!

01: Carl Friedrik iPhone 7+ Case Think this looks nice now? Wait until it has a bit of rugged leather age to it. Reasons to buy + Genuine leather + Soft microfibre lining

Fancy vegetable-tanned leather coloured in cognac, black, grey or chocolate, stitched and shaped to fit your favourite phone, with microfibre lining for maximum handset care.

Price: £60 | Get Carl Friedrik iPhone 7+ Case

02: Hyperkin SmartBoy The best thing is the real buttons – touchscreen controls be damned! Reasons to buy + Feels like a Game Boy + Lightweight and portable $38.99 View at Walmart

Originally an April fools joke, now an actual tangible thing: put a modern Samsung phone in, pop in a Game Boy or Game Boy Colour cartridge, and you’re playing classic games in seconds flat.

03: Nokia 3310 Take this out, and with a month’s standby time, it’ll outlive any smartphone. Reasons to buy + Very durable + Plays Snake! $49.99 View at Best Buy

It’s back and better than ever. Okay, the 3310 is probably the lowest-end phone you’ll find on the market. But for young teens, or just as an emergency backup phone, it’s great; plus it plays Snake!

04: Topeak Alien II Bike Multi-tool With spanners, screwdrivers and hex keys, even non-cyclists will love it. Reasons to buy + Super compact + Loads of tools

Everything you might need to fix a bicycle breakdown on the move, all squashed into a compact package. A time-honoured classic that should be in every cycle bag.

Price: £35 | Buy Topeak Alien II Bike Multi-tool

05: Netgear Mini Wi-Fi Range Extender There’s an Ethernet socket, so you can also extend your wired reach. Reasons to buy + Cheap as chips + Well made and understated Check Amazon

Is your wireless network tantalisingly out of reach? Plug this into a wall socket, run through a little setup and it’ll extend your range at pacy wireless N speeds.

06: Sigg Viva One 0.75L A locking spout means this won’t fill your satchel with unwanted fluids. Reasons to buy + Can fill it with ice cubes + Easily washable $22.67 View at Amazon

It’s BPA-free, so this polypropylene bottle can be refilled and washed as many times as you like, and the neck’s wide enough that you can fill it with ice cubes for a cool and refreshing drink on the move.

Price: £12.99 | Buy Sigg Viva One 0.75L