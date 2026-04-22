There's a new UK streaming service coming and it seems perfect for those who need a laugh

Quick Summary A new streaming service will arrive in May, which is dedicated to comedy. Gorilla Comedy+ will host over 250 stand-up specials and shows from global comedy stars, including UK comedians Nish Kumar, Sarah Millican and Bill Bailey.

Let's face it, the world is a pretty depressing place right now. The cost of living crisis seems to get worse by the month, and recent global events certainly aren't helping. Even tech devices are getting more expensive, thanks to Big Tech gobbling up all the available RAM for their Bond villain-like AI bunkers. We could do with a laugh.

Thankfully, a new streaming service is coming soon to help. Gorilla Comedy+ will launch on 5 May 2026 with a great library of exclusive and archive stand-up shows to watch on demand.

Presented by 800 Pound Gorilla Media, the service will launch with stand-up specials and events from the likes of UK comedians Nish Kumar, Sarah Millican, Bill Bailey, and Sara Pascoe.

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Kumar's latest show, Nish, Don't Kill my Vibe, will debut exclusively on the service.

There will be specials from global comedy stars too, including David Cross (Arrested Development), Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), and Pete Holmes (Home Sweet Home Alone).

Gorilla Comedy+ | OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT - YouTube Watch On

Future plans include original series and documentaries, with 800 Pound Gorilla Media hoping to make the platform a one-stop streamer for comedy.

"We’re building Gorilla Comedy+ as a place where the comedy world can come together, which hasn't existed until now," said the co-founder of 800 Pound Gorilla, Damion Greiman.

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"After 10 years in the middle with a lot of comics, it’s about helping them get to fans and keep building specials, series, movies and beyond."

How much is Gorilla Comedy+?

Gorilla Comedy+ will be $9.99 per month in the US or $99.99 for a year's subscription. We're still awaiting UK and other pricing details.

It will be ad-free when it launches in May, and you can view it through a web browser, on smart TVs, or via a mobile app.

We're also yet to get confirmation on which devices the app will be available for, but the official website lists Google TV, tvOS for Apple TV 4K boxes, Fire TV, Roku, Android, iOS, plus Samsung and Vizio TV platforms.

We'll undoubtedly know more when we get closer to launch.