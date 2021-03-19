The average price for a haircut in the UK is around £15, which might not sound like much but if you’re getting a trim every few weeks, it adds up.

Recognising this, US personal care brand Remington launched a DIY grooming gadget that puts the power of a hairdresser in the hands of just about anyone so they can cut and trim their own locks without even stepping foot in a barber's shop. Called the Quick Cut Hair Clippers, this pretty unconventional device is aimed at those wanting a quick and professional-looking trim from the comfort of their home.

To do this, Remington’s peculiar-looking clipper has been cleverly designed with a special CurveCut blade tech, which the firm says offers 57% greater blade coverage in a sleek, compact and more ergonomic design.

But does it really do what it says on the tin? Are these the best hair clippers around? We (nervously) let the Quick Cut Hair Clipper loose on our lockdown mop to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

Remington Quick Cut Hair Clipper review: design

The Quick Cut Hair Clipper is cordless, light and compact, meaning you can transport it easily between places in your bag. What makes the design unique, however, is its shape.

The Quick Cut has been deliberately designed in an ergonomic cube-like shape because Remington recognised most conventional clippers are quite cumbersome and thus tricky to hold and use on yourself. This means the Quick Cut Hair Clipper can be held in position when trimming hard-to-reach places like the back of your head. It has a curved back and sits nicely in the palm of your hand while the angled front section gives an adequate surface for the fingers to grip onto.

Another novel design feature in the Quick Cut is the aforementioned CurveCut blade. This is basically just a fancy name meaning blades are angled in an arc shape to better follow the contours of your head and deliver a cleaner, more even cut.

The result of such a design means getting your hair did on your tod is super fast and way less awkward than with standard-shaped hair clippers. Oh, and we should mention these clippers are also waterproof, meaning they’re really easy to clean after a trim. Just run them under the tap.

(Image credit: Future)

Remington Quick Cut Hair Clipper review: performance

Thanks to its ergonomic design that means it fits well in the hand wherever it’s placed on the head, the Quick Cut Hair Clipper is able to cut evenly by adapting to the shape of any skull, whatever small bumps and dips are present. The curved blade setup really helps out here, too.

The nine fixed-length combs offer a good range of cutting lengths for grading without feeling overwhelming. We found they are virtually perfect for blending while allowing you to create a wide range of styles.

In terms of battery like performance, the Quick Cut Hair Clipper is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides around 40 minutes of cutting time between charges. We think this could be better, especially if you’re taking the time to do your own fade. Saying that, it did last long enough for us to finish a trim, mostly thanks to its design that really does help accelerate the usual hair-cutting process.

However, because it does speed things up a little, those who aren’t used to cutting their own hair might find that the Quick Cut is a bit hasty (like we did), and before you know it you’ve gone and taken a little bit more off than you were expecting. It’s then a matter of crisis control. We definitely recommend taking your time if you’re new to self-styling as there is a learning curve involved!

(Image credit: Future)

Remington Quick Cut Hair Clipper review: price and availability

The Remington Quick Cut Hair Clipper was originally launched in 2015 with an RRP of £65, however, it is still available to buy today and has come down in price a little. You should now find it at online retails, such as Argos, for as little as £40 depending on where you shop.

Those who do make a purchase will find the clippers, a soft carrying case, Instructions, charger, cleaning brush, oil for the blade and nine different sized combs (1.5mm-15mm) including in the box.

(Image credit: Future)

Remington Quick Cut Hair Clipper review: verdict

The Quick Cut Hair Clipper by Remington is an affordable, handy tool that can offer an even cut without too much complication. There might be a learning process involved if you’re a newbie to the world of DIY haircuts, but once you've got the swing of it, you might just prefer it over more traditional hair clipper devices.

