Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux review: a completely superfluous instabuy

Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux key specs Price: £249.99 Type: Battery-less, wireless Sensor: 16,000 DPI 5G optical Mat: Reversible hard and cloth Lighting: Razer Chroma™ Release date: Out now

We test out a lot of top gaming mice here at T3.com and, as seasoned PC gamers who have fond memories of spending too much time slowly moving units around a futuristic dystopia in Interactive Magic's 1997 turn-based classic Fallen Haven (look it up kids), we can confidently say we know a thing or two about clicking buttons.

Fast-forward 21 years and we're still clicking buttons, although this time it isn't with a generic mini-DIN rodent but Razer's brand new, state-of-the-art, Mamba Hyperflux, a gaming mouse that is both wireless and, thanks to its companion Firefly mousemat's ability to feed it power constantly via electromagnetic induction, battery-less also.

We've seen this sort of tech before, notably in the Logitech G903 and PowerPlay mouse pad, however, it definitely feels more on-trend now in 2018, with Razer utilising it to produce one of the lightest and most well-specced gaming mice on the market: the Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux.

That's the same 16,000 DPI gaming mouse with 5G optical sensor that scored well on test but without an internal battery, thereby reducing its overall weight from 125g right down to just 96g, a straight 29-gram reduction, putting the Mamba Hyperflux firmly in the wired gaming mouse weight bracket.

And this return to a wired gaming mouse weight raises an important question: if the Mamba Hyperflux weighs the same as a wired gaming mouse, and is specced the same a Razer's other flagship gaming mice, and even looks the same, too, why do you need to buy the Hyperflux version?

"Hyperflux is kid-doodle-in-maths-class cool"

Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux review: design

The Firefly Hyperflux mouse mat features a reversible hard and cloth mat surface.

The Hyperflux versions of both the Razer Mamba gaming mouse and Razer Firefly mousemat are incredibly similar to their forebears.

The biggest difference comes in the Mamba Hyperflux, which lacks the RGB strips running down both sides of the rodent. There's still other RGB elements though in the design, including a disco scroll wheel and back-mounted Razer logo.

Asides from this, a lack of Adjustable Click Force system, and more pronounced rubber grip panels on either side, the mouse is the same though, with the same super comfortable ergonomic design, which does the business for both claw and palm grip gamers.

Over on the Firefly Hyperflux things are also very similar but not identical. The most notable omission on the Hyperflux mat is that Razer's logo, which is located in the top right of the standard Firefly, is completely removed. This is no doubt down to the magnetic field producing tech under its surface.

And, talking about the surface, another change in the Hyperflux edition of the Firefly is that it sports a reversible hard and cloth mat, which is a feature the standard one does not.

Other than that, the only other change comes at the centre-rear of the Firefly, with the Hyperflux edition sporting a slightly wider raised cable docking bar, which also has a thin light strip now embedded in it too.

Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux review: hardware and setup

The Mamba Hyperflux has a super capacitor in place of a battery.

The Mamba Hyperflux doesn't contain a battery, which is how it can shave 29 grams off the standard Mamba's weight. However, as you would expect, this then leaves the question of how it is powered front and centre.

In the place of the Mamba's battery is a single super capacitor, which is a component that can store and transfer electrical energy but only for a short period (in the case of the Razer Mamba Hyperflux between 5 and 10 seconds).

"In the place of the Mamba's battery is a single super capacitor"

And the energy that the super capacitor needs to power the mouse comes courtesy of the Firefly Hyperflux mouse mat, which generates a magnetic field that through pairing of the two components via magnetic induction allows the wired mouse mat to transfer its power to the Mamba's super capacity wirelessly.

This means that if you place the Mamba Hyperflux on the Firefly then within 2 seconds it receives electrical energy wirelessly, powers up, and is then fully usable. The mouse will then continue to receive energy continuously until it is removed from the mouse mat for more than 10 seconds.

Setup is incredibly simple. Just plug the Firefly Hyperflux in via USB and a Razer installation wizard does everything.

In practice, from our testing, this means that the Razer Mamba Hyperflux is immediately usable upon booting up your system, remains so throughout a usage period (no matter how long), and does not need to be recharged between gaming sessions.

Yes, naturally, if you suddenly decide that you don't want to use the Firefly Hyperflux mouse mat then you won't be able to use the Mamba Hyperflux in wireless mode, but when the quality of the Razer's magnetic field generating mat is so good, and that you can simply plug the mouse in and use it in wired mode anytime you want, mean we feel this is a pretty moot point.

Lastly, in terms of hardware, setup of the Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux is incredibly straight forward - simply plug the Firefly in via USB, place the Mamba on the mat, and then sit back while Razer's install wizard runs, which not only sets up the hardware but also installs Razer Synapse, the maker's drivers, lighting, profiles, macros and calibration software hub.

Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux review: performance

The Mamba Hyperflux's 16,000 DPI optical sensor is incredibly accurate.

Fancy wireless, battery-less, electromagnetic technology aside, the Razer Mamba Hyperflux is simply a very good gaming mouse to use. The 16,000 DPI optical sensor, unsurprisingly, is incredibly accurate and places it on par Razer's other high-end mice (such as the Deathadder Elite), as well as flagships from its rival makers.

While using the mouse in games like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Tomb Raider, and Hitman we suffered zero lag, random black spots, cursor jumping or crashes, and thanks to the Mamba Hyperflux's low weight it was very smooth to navigate quickly across the Firefly's surface (especially when using the hard side of the top mat.)

Elsewhere, buttons were very responsive, the scroll wheel nicely pronounced and the mouse's ability to switch between DPI levels on the fly a now standard but still welcome boon. Basically, Razer knows what it is doing and, unsurprisingly, this battery-less version of the Mamba performs just as well in and out of games as the well-received standard Mamba.

Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux review: verdict

As to the all-important question of why you would consider buying the Razer Mamba Hyperflux and Firefly mousemat, the answer is simply this: because it is kid-doodle-in-maths-class cool, as well as being bang on-trend in terms of gaming mice tech.

You absolutely do not need this Hyperflux package but, come on, it is dream mouse state-of-the-art and it makes playing PC games an incredibly enjoyable experience.

It is also, without doubt, a show-off piece of technology, so if you enjoy flashing the cash and pimping your rig and peripherals, then the Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux is for you. You can get your wireless, battery-less, RGB on with the best of them.

It is far from the most sensible choice, or the most wallet friendly, but if you want the coolest and, arguably, most advanced gaming mouse on the market today then the Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux is what you should buy.

More information about the Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux is available on Razer's official website.