Elden Ring review (early verdict) – Game of Thrones meets Dark Souls

Rise, Tarnished. Elden Ring is a behemoth. It's huge. It's monstrous. And it will eat you up and spit you out if you're not careful.

I should know as within my first few hours I ended up taking on a bizarre stone statue of what appeared to be a decrepit cat wearing a cape that spewed fire, only to experience it repeatedly kick my ass. The satisfaction, though, on returning to that damn cat and tearing it apart limb by limb was out of this world.

Almost three years on from the launch of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware returns with its largest game yet and its first attempt at an open world in Elden Ring. Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is often credited as the creator of the gruelling Souls genre, returns as the game's director with Game of Thrones novelist George R. R. Martin joining as a collaborator.

It's a star-studded appointment that has got those who don't normally play these types of games interested. But is it just a cash-in on a big-name, or is it actually the real deal? Does George R. R. Martin elevate or hinder Miyazaki?

Note: Due to time constraints, we've decided to publish a review in progress until more time has been spent with the game. This review will then be updated over the coming days/weeks.

Elden Ring review: What is it?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is an action role-playing game that takes place in The Lands Between, a huge open world split into six main areas that house linear dungeons to complete. Each one can be attempted in any order.

So with George R. R. Martin handling the story and lore of Elden Ring, what has the man behind Game of Thrones cooked up? Something deep, something complicated and something that I'm desperate to know more about.

The narrative picks up after the Elden Ring is shattered into six shards, only to be possessed by the demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, the reigning sovereign of the world where the game is set.

As a Tarnished, who was once banished from The Lands Between, you are recalled to the world after the ring's destruction to vanquish the demigods, piece it back together and become the Elden Lord.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Players can create their own unique Tarnished from an extensive (and I mean extensive) character maker. Outside of choosing Body Type (male or female), Elden Ring offers 10 different classes to build your character: Vagabond, Warrior, Hero, Bandit, Astrologer, Prophet, Samurai, Prisoner, Confessor, Wretch. I chose a Confessor, one who is designed for magic but in truth, I just liked the look of him and began building his stats to play more like a Vagabond (more hand-to-hand combat).

I spent a good hour deciding on my character, however, could have easily spent much more time. The amount of detail you can input into a character's design is comprehensive, if not bordering on ridiculous. Do we really need bone structure? I couldn't help laughing. I'd rather more time was devoted to the voice of my Tarnished, with only limited noises available for the odd grunt or death cry. Still, Sir Stark stood there in all his glory, ready to set out on an adventure.

Elden Ring review: How does it play?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Elden Ring continues to prune and perfect the same methodical combat and gameplay loop that all Souls games have utilised in various ways for over a decade now, starting with the original Demon's Souls back in 2009.

This has the player taking on purposely challenging enemies until they are defeated, earning a currency (Runes) to level up and take on further adversaries. If the player dies, they lose all the runes they were holding at the time and must retrieve them before dying again. If they fail to do so, the Runes will disappear forever. That can be quite a scary prospect but it's rare that this happened to me, and if it did, it was due to stupidity. Elden Ring, like its predecessors, is both punishing and fair.

Combat can be addressed via weapons or magic, depending on your class and build. Swordplay I found worked best for my style with the bow and arrow lacking, something I understand to have been a prevalent issue in the series. A big part of combat is strictly down to timing. It might be tempting to try and deal those final few blows fast but you can just as easily be crucified for your hastiness.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Players are also given a spectral steed, a horse named Torrent to help with travelling the Lands Between and make gravity-defying jumps, if a swirling gust of wind is present. Torrent is unlocked very early on and can be called at any time, making traversal around the bleak world effortless. It's just a shame that the open world sections are so desolate of anything to do. I get that this is the intention of developer FromSoftware, it just doesn't make for a fun open world experience.

There are lots of optional enemies scattered throughout the land, like gigantic bears, crabs and squids, except that's it. It makes the open world feel unnecessary. Perhaps the linear structure should have been kept to, as once within these dungeons, the real action begins – and it is superb. One side quest I found was with a man called the Great Kenneth Haight, heir to the throne of Limgrave, who requests that I clear out Fort Haight on behalf of him. It was simple but the quirkiness of Kenneth Haight made the interaction worthwhile, while also helping me discover an optional area that yielded a decent reward at the end of it. So far, these were few and far between.

Again similar to past Souls games, multiplayer is available in the form of summons and messages left by other players on the same server as you. Summoning Signs allows up to four players to join in on the fight, though it also permits opposing players out for blood into the world too, which you will need to take down or run away from. As only a small number of people were online pre-launch, I was only able to experience the handy notes left behind by others as well as NPCs standing in as co-op support for boss battles. Either way, the game can be played with or without friends and it doesn't hinder Elden Ring in any way.

Elden Ring review: How does it look and sound?

Image 1 of 6 Elden Ring (PS5) (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware) Image 1 of 6 Elden Ring (PS5) (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware) Image 2 of 6 Elden Ring (PS5) (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware) Image 5 of 6 Elden Ring (PS5) (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Image 6 of 6 Elden Ring (PS5) (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Coming off the back of my Horizon Forbidden West review , I'd be lying if Elden Ring on PlayStation 5 didn't feel like stepping back a generation in terms of its graphical fidelity. It's not an ugly game by any standards, it just doesn't wow you either. The ideas are all there – the green open plains tinted by yellow light from the Erdtree in Limgrave, and the barren ocean of ruined buildings in Lirunia of the Lakes – it's just quite stilted by today's expectations. In that respect, it's hardly surprising that a photo mode was included.

That said, I adored Stormveil Castle. A wonderfully designed structure that culminates with Godrick the Grafted, a huge man/abomination that has fixed numerous arms to his body and wields a golden axe. It's then a third of the way into the fight that things go even more berserk as Godrick claims the power of a dead dragon, replacing one of his now decapitated arms for the creature's head. These monster designs are downright terrifying yet near-impossible to turn away.

Two graphical modes are available at launch: a Performance mode that runs up to 60fps and a Resolution mode that offers 4K. Ray tracing will be added in a future update for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

One thing I've been dying to talk about is the opening cinematic, good lord what a rush. This glorious four-minute introduction is the epitome of hype, introducing the lore, the Lands Between, Queen Marika and each of the six demigods with gorgeous artwork depicting each. The narrator alone gets five stars from me alone for how hard he commits to the dialogue. This style was most recently used in the opening of the Demon's Souls remake on PS5 and I hope it continues in favour of the 3D cinematics of the past.

Likewise, the orchestral score from composer Yuka Kitamura is euphoric. It knows its place, seeping in when the danger becomes real while exiting for the quieter moments of solitude. The main Elden Ring theme for one is incredibly special, reminding me of Hans Zimmer's Man of Steel score once it peaks. I could charge into battle myself after listening.

Elden Ring review: How long to beat?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

While I'm yet to roll credits on Elden Ring as of the time of writing, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed during a livestream that the game should take players approximately 30 hours to complete. Considering I'm 20 hours into the Elden Ring already, I personally feel like it will be closer to 40 hours. That said, much more than most other genres out there, this completely depends on player skill.

Early Verdict

Elden Ring combines the addictive combat of FromSoftware's Souls genre with the deep lore that George R. R. Martin has reaped with Game of Thrones for an experience that fans of each will devour. While the open world is nothing special and newcomers might be put off by both the amount of jargon and steep difficulty curve, those that commit to Elden Ring will find a more than satisfying experience.

