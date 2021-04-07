Alpkit PipeDream 200 sleeping bag review: a lightweight and packable summer bag

Off on a summer camping adventure? Consider swapping your bulky all-season sleeping bag for a lightweight two-season design, such as Alpkit's PipeDream 200. Designed for use from late spring through to early autumn, two season bags are perfect for warm weather adventures, and are often lighter and more packable than winter-friendly bags, making them ideal for wild campers, cycle campers and anyone else packing light.

This bag is insulated with airy down feathers for a great warmth-to-weight ratio, a key feature of today's best lightweight sleeping bags. Read on our our full Alpkit PipeDream 200 review – or if weight isn't a priority, head to our best sleeping bag ranking for some alternatives.

Alpkit PipeDream 200 review: design and features

Aiming to keep campers sleeping comfortably down to a low of 7 degrees, the Alpkit PipeDream 200 sleeping bag is strictly for summer camping, or for taking on backpacking adventures in warm climates. Where the PipeDream comes into its own is in its small size and weight – if you like to travel light or if space and weight are at a premium, such when you're backpacking or bikepacking, a dinky summer bag like this one is a great choice. Alpkit reckon the PipeDream weighs 545g, which already puts it in the lightweight category of sleeping bags, but we got the scales out and found it weighed even less, at 485g. The PipeDream packs down to the size of a small loaf of bread, so it'll fit in nigh-on any rucksack.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Alpkit PipeDream 200 sleeping bag review: comfort

The PipeDream offers good warmth despite its light weight thanks to its filling of water-resistant animal down. We tested the bag on a warm spring night and found it trapped in heat quickly, felt pleasingly soft against the skin, and kept us comfortable all night. The PipeDream doesn't add weight to your sleeping setup – if you like the reassuring weight of a duvet, you may not like this barely-there bag. We did notice that this bag is on the short side – our 5'7 tester had plenty of room, but campers over six foot may feel cramped.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Alpkit PipeDream 200 sleeping bag review: verdict

Alpkit's PipeDream 200 sets out to be lightweight and packable but still able to offer instant warmth when you camp in summer weather – and we reckon it does a great job on all counts. It's not a quiver-of-one sleeping bag, and it's not insulated enough to keep you warm once the clocks change – for that you'll need to pick a sleeping bag with a far lower comfort temperature. Taller campers may need a larger bag. But if your main priority is to keep your pack's weight down on summer backpacking and cycling trips, or if you already own a warm winter bag and want something light and cool for summer, this is a great quality, comfy choice.