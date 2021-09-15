Xiaomi Pad 5 gives you iPad Pro features for a much cheaper price

Xiaomi is back at it with its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 5 that is designed for remote working with more people now working from home for the long term. More importantly, it looks to be a direct competitor to the iPad Pro, featuring several near-identical features and specs.

Productivity looks to be at the core of the Xiaomi Pad 5, including a 13-megapixel camera to scan documents and share with colleagues or friends. Keeping with this thinking, the Xiaomi Smart Pen weighs 12.2g, has a pressure sensitivity of 4096 and has a 240Hz smart rate. Additionally, the pen allows you can to take screenshots and switch between pen and eraser at the click of a button, while an eight-megapixel front camera supports up to 1080p video.

Apart from this, the tablet features an 11-inch WQHD screen with a 120Hz display. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also supported too, a nice touch for audio connoisseurs. While brightness settings weren't specifically disclosed outside of being "incredible," Dolby Vision should blast out some vibrant colours. This is all powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor that records up to 2.9Ghz.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

“Amid a new normal and students returning to school, Xiaomi Pad 5 comes at a time that fits our new way of going from work to being entertained and everything in between in an instant," said Xiaomi international product marketing manager TJ Walton.

"It’s truly an all-in-one workstation that’s packed with value from form to function, wherever it’s used, including in a classroom, at home or in an office."

Available in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will retail from a starting price of €349, which roughly converts to $412.99 / £299.99 / AU$563.99.

Alongside this, Xiaomi is committing further to its artificial internet of things (AIoT) catalogue, revealing a new type of contactless payment in the form of the Mi Smart Band 6 NFC; a new portable home cinema known as the Mi Smart Projector 2; and a new Wi-Fi 6 device that will offer network coverage up to 4,000 square feet, called the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000. More details and timelines concerning release dates can be found on the Xiaomi store.