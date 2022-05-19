The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release window confirmed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

CD Projekt Red has revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles later this year.

As confirmed by the developer itself, players will be able to play as Geralt of Rivia on next-gen consoles in Q4 2022, so sometime between October 1st to December 31st, 2022. The new updated version was previously pushed back multiple times with the previous update in April delaying the popular RPG indefinitely. CD Projekt even took back control of the project's development from Saber Interactive.

Anyone that owns The Witcher 3 on PS4, Xbox One or PC can upgrade to the new next-gen version for free.

Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched on December 10th, 2022 so that potentially gives us an idea of when the new version will launch, although that's purely speculation.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zhMay 19, 2022 See more

"Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers!" wrote CD Projekt Red (via Twitter )

Earlier this year, the next entry in The Witcher series was officially announced by developer CD Projekt, however, the studio announced that it was making a big change to The Witcher 4. Jason Slama, who previously lead the development of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, was further confirmed to be acting as game director on the new Witcher project.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly