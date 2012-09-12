Vodafone reveal iPhone 5 nano SIM stockpile

Vodafone UK has confirmed a stockpile of 500,000 nano-SIMs ready for the iPhone 5 launch in a blog post that has aleady been pulled down

Unfortunately for Vodafone the cat's out of the bag ahead of Apple's iPhone 5 announcement this evening - this post seems to confirm that Apple will have the iPhone 5 on the shelves in a matter of days.

The nano-SIM is 40 per cent smaller than the micro-SIM currently used in the likes of the iPhone 4S, Samsung Galaxy SIII and the Nokia Lumia 900.

The tiny new card only measures 12.3mm x 8.8mm and according to Vodafone, is "so slim and tiny you might only be able to handle them with tweezers".

Like the micro-SIM, we can expect nano-SIMs to become the new standard as smartphone manufacturers look to save valuable space inside their handsets.

Word is that Apple has plenty of changes in store for the look of the new iPhone and thankfully, we don't have long to wait to see what the Cupertino company has in store.

Watch our hands-on video with the iPhone 5 below.

