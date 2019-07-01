The ultimate 3,000-piece Lego Jurassic Park T-Rex set is now available to buy

Fans of Jurassic Park (ie, everyone) and of Lego (ie, everyone) are being spoiled with the most spectacular dinosaur set ever – an epic build of over 3,000 pieces that creates not just the largest Lego T-Rex so far, but also the iconic gates to the park.

The gates themselves stand a colossal 49cm tall, and can be opened using a special trigger. Around the back of the gates is a series of mini dioramas, depicting scenes from the films.

The dinosaur alone stands 22cm high and 69cm long, and is fully posable and articulated, including all along the length of its tail (plus snapping jaws), and there's a handy fact sheet you can stand with it. That's facts about the real T-Rex, not the plastic one.

(Image credit: Lego)

It comes with six minifigures: Dr Ian Malcolm (in his post-Tyrannosaur-attack ripped clothes), Alan Grant (complete with raptor claw), Ellie Satler, John Hammond (with amber-topped staff), Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry.

All match the little scenes on the back of the gate, and you can either put them into their vignettes, or have them out on a display stand.

There's a baby dinosaur too, as a reminder that just because your Lego scientists could, doesn't mean that they should. Except in this case of creating this set, when they definitely should.