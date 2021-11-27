The first 42-inch OLED TV will be the LG C2 next year, based on this leak from… LG

We already knew that 42-inch OLED TVs were likely to arrive next year, because LG had originally said they would arrive in 2021, then delayed them. But now we have more of an idea of what to expect from it, thanks the domino effect of a leak from a Korean government website leading Vincent Teoh from HDTVTest to discover evidence of new models on an LG Electronics website.

Given that LG's current OLED TV models are named the A1, B1, C1 and G1 respectively, it was not a massive surprise to discover Korean regulatory info referencing models known as the A2 and B2.

So Teoh tried looking for other model numbers online, and discovered references to a 42-inch LG C2 model on a website that turned out to be connected to LG. Here's the full story of how he got there, and what he found.

So now we can be pretty sure that a 42-inch set will be heading to our list of the best OLED TVs – if it's a C2 model, we expect it to offer HDMI 2.1 connectivity with 4K 120Hz support, like other 'C' models have, meaning it's likely to be one of the best gaming TVs at that size too. Our LG C1 review gave the current version of this set a full five stars, and having it available in a smaller size for bedrooms and so on sounds perfect.

Teoh also came across a reference to an 83-inch version of the LG G2, which will be the successor to the LG G1 – LG's more design-led TV. Teoh explains in the video above why this is interesting fully: LG had basically said that its design for the G1 wasn't suitable for such as a large screen, so I'm looking forward to see what they've changed to make this work.

The new LG TV models will be announced at CES in early January, though don't let that put you off buy this year's models, if you're keen on them – the new models likely won't go on sale until spring next year at the earliest, and they'll launch at much higher RRPs than what this year's LG OLED TVs currently cost – quite possibly around 50% more.