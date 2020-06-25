Stunning iPhone 12 design video shows off brand new colour option

We're still waiting for Apple to unveil its upcoming flagship which didn't make the cut for WWDC earlier this week, although we did get a closer look at some of the new features coming to iOS 14.

That's not to say we're completely in the dark when it comes to the iPhone 12 thanks to the leaks and rumours that have been circulating for the past few months; not all of them have been consistent, but the CAD schematics have allowed fans to play around with mock-ups of Apple's next-gen smartphone, and this latest concept video shows off all four models in seven colours - including the previously abandoned Blue.

The video from Devam Jangra shows off all four models of the iPhone 12 - based on the dual camera leaks for the iPhone 12 and and 12 Max - in purple, white, orange, green, black, (product) red, and blue.

The iPhone 11 launched in just six colourways; the black, white, and red options which we saw with the iPhone XR, and three new colours - yellow, green and purple. Blue was scrapped along with coral in favour of green and purple, presumably because they were the least popular colours, but according to recent reports, it's making a comeback.

Earlier this year, we heard that navy blue would be replacing the green colourway, and we saw what that might look like in a batch of slick concept iPhone 12 designs that dropped last week.

Jangra's video has included the new colour option, but it's a much lighter blue compared to the iPhone XR's tone, which may be a tweak that will see it gain more popularity this time around.

Specs-wise, everything listed lines up with what's been leaked and predicted so far, including the smaller notch, smart new 3D camera system, and new A14 Bionic system on chip (SoC).

These iPhone 12 renders are just gorgeous and we love the colour variety - let's hope Apple offers just as wide a range when the flagship launches this fall.