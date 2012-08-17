Samsung Galaxy S3 Jelly Bean update shown in video

South Korean firm's flagship handset is in line for the new Android update, set for August 29

By

Samsung Galaxy S3 owners won't have long to wait for the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update if a new video showcasing the OS on the handset is real

Following previous reports that Samsung's Galaxy S3 is in line for the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update, a new video displaying what the mobile operating system could look like on the handset has emerged online.

The clip, below, which appears to be uploaded by a Spanish user, gives S3 owners an enticing glimpse into what their blowers could be capable of doing when the update is released – reportedly on August 29.

It shows an almost-complete version of JB that's been mixed with Samsung's custom Android skin, TouchWiz, and showcases a refurbished notification bar (3:24) and Google Now (5:36).

It's believed testing on the software for the Galaxy S3 has already been completed.

Via: Cnet

