Samsung Galaxy S21 set to launch with free gifts - including a brand new device

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is all set to be revealed on January 14, but we don't need to wait until Thursday for confirmation of when it'll go on sale, as the official launch date has leaked!

After moving up its first Unpacked of the year by a month, it makes sense that the new S series' release would also be bumped up, and that's exactly the case, as a January 29 launch looks more likely than ever.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Trusted Twitter tipster, Roland Quandt, has pegged Friday, January 29, as the official Galaxy S21 release date This isn't the first time we've heard this date being bandied about, with fellow leaker Jon Prosser saying the same thing back in November.

Prosser has said that pre-orders will open on January 14, when the S series is announced, followed by the release just a couple of weeks later.

Quandt has added the caveat that the January 29 launch is confirmed for European customers, while Prosser didn't make the same distinction. Whether this means that the new handset will get a single, global launch date, is unclear.

The Galaxy S20 series, for example, released in the US on March 6, and in Europe on March 13. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched on September 18 in the US and Europe, two weeks after its South Korean debut.

Another reputed leaker, Evan Blass, shared a tweet of an official-looking image that seems to indicate that Galaxy S21 customers will be able to claim a free gift with their new smartphone in the form of the rumored Galaxy SmartTag, or the leaked Galaxy Buds Pro.

We won't have to wait long to get confirmation of all this, with Unpacked kicking off on January 14. Find out how to watch Samsung's event right here.

Source: TechRadar