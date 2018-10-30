Samsung Galaxy S10 could boast an eye-watering 48-megapixel camera

Samsung has designed and built its own image sensors created specifically for handsets with multiple-camera systems, like its own quadruple lens toting Galaxy A9.

The latest announcement from Samsung marks a significant step to claim some of the lucrative image sensor market historically dominated by rival Sony.

Samsung hasn't revealed which handsets or manufacturers will be first to implement its sensors, which will be available in 48-megapixel and 32-megapixel variants, dubbed Isocell Bright GM1 and Isocell Bright GD1, respectively.

However, given that production of the new image sensors will begin in the next few weeks, it's highly likely we'll see the components crop-up in the forthcoming Galaxy S10 flagship phone due to launch in February 2019.

Samsung is using pixel pitches of just 0.8 micrometers, enabling manufacturers to build smaller camera modules, pack more pixels into existing designs, or bring multi-camera set-ups to smartphones without adding unnecessary bulk.

Manufacturers who aren't as concerned about shooting 48-megapixel and 32-megapixel images will be able to use the same sensors to eke out better details in challenging lighting conditions. Samsung claims GM1 and GD1 will produce 12 and 8 megapixel photos with low-light sensitivity equivalent to a pixel four times the size.

Normally, the larger the pixel, the better low-light performance. However, it sounds like the new sensors from Samsung will be able to provide both resolution and quality in low-light situations, much like the triple-camera on the Huawei P20 Pro.

Both new Samsung-built sensors also support Gyro-based electronic image stabilisation (EIS) to remove any shakes from your hand when capturing video.

“Demand for ultra-small, high-resolution image sensors are growing as smartphones evolve to deliver new and more exciting camera experiences for users,” said Ben Hur, Vice President of Samsung's System LSI Marketing. “With the introduction of our cutting-edge 0.8μm-pixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 and GD1 image sensors, we are committed to continue driving innovation in image sensor technologies.”