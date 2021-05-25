Robomow RC 308u vs Bosch Indego M+ 700: which robot lawn mower is better?

Tired of constantly mowing the lawn? We have something exciting for you: after hours of testing, we've found the best robot lawn mowers and today we're comparing two top models from that guide, the Robomow RC 308u and Bosch Indego M+ 700.

Just like the best robot vacuum cleaners, a robot lawn mower takes all of the hard work out of the process, ensuring that you can do other things or just sit back and relax while your lawn gets a much-needed freshen up. Simply set the mower on its way and after a few moments your lawn will look amazing.

While the weather isn't doing anything special at the moment, things will surely turn around soon and getting your lawn mowed to perfect will be a huge asset as family and friends come over this summer.

Robomow and Bosch are two of the premier brands when it comes to robot lawn mowers, so rest assured that your lawn is in safe hands. Let's get to it.

Robomow RC 308u vs Bosch Indego M+ 700: features

The main features you will most likely care about are pretty simple: coverage area (especially if you have a big lawn) and mowing width. Of the two, the Robomow is the better-featured in these areas, covering 1,500m sq to the Bosch's 700m sq and mowing a 28cm-wide area, compared to 19cm for the Bosch.

Robomow's RC 308c runs for around 70 minutes on average, after a hearty 70-90 minute charger, while Bosch's Indego runs for 75 minutes on a 60 minute charge, giving Bosch a slight advantage.

In terms of difficult terrain, Robomow is good for slopes that are up to 20° while Bosch can handle up to 15°. If you have an especially hilly garden, it's likely worth plumping for the Robomow to be on the safe side. Or getting the protector out!

Both models mow grass in a zigg-zagg pattern, ensuring that no pesky blades are left out, and can intelligently avoid rain, either by returning to the base (Robomow) or rescheduling the mow for when it isn't raining (Bosch).

Ultimately, the biggest difference between the Robomow and Bosch robot lawn mowers comes down to coverage: If you have a garden that exceeds 700m sq, you're going to need to go for the more wide-ranging Robomow model.

Robomow RC 308u vs Bosch Indego M+ 700: design and use

The outside of the Robomow and Bosch models look pretty similar. Both have the same big rear wheels and sloping design, for easy access to the cut grass. We slightly prefer the Bosch's more angular design, but honestly there isn't much in it and, in the end, you're asking the machine to do work for you, not to look especially nice.

When it comes to using the robot lawn mowers, both are controlled via easy-to-use app, as you would expect, which help you navigate the setup process, scope out the lawn, and more. Bosch has also partnered with Amazon to give Indego users the ability to control the device from an Alexa-powered smart speaker.

In terms of actually cutting grass, we found Robomow and Bosch's to be very similar, intelligently choosing the best possible angles and starting points while leaving barely any trace after the fact. Each have some specific features, but broadly the experience is the same, hopefully leaving you happy with the finished mow.

Robomow RC 308u vs Bosch Indego M+ 700: verdict

As we said further up, the biggest difference between these two exceptional robot lawn mowers comes down to the actual lawn that needs to be mown. The Bosch is ideal for small, urban lawns while Robomow is perfect for small- to mid-sized lawns, measuring up to 1,500m sq.

Besides this, the two are very similar and we'd recommend looking for some good deals on either. They both offer a really easy setup and maintenance, can intelligently figure out your garden and the best ways to mow, recharge quickly, don't take up too much space in your shed, can avoid rain, and loads more.

We're happy to recommend either to anyone looking to get the ultimately robot lawn mower this summer, ensuring you don't have to lift a finger to have the perfect lawn.