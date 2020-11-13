Where to buy PS5: PlayStation 5 stock guide

The PS5 is now a thing, launching in the United States on 12 November, 2020. Demand for PS5 orders went through the roof on launch day and the great news was that many gamers who hadn't managed to lodge a PS5 pre-order did manage to pick up a console.

Naturally, though, plenty of other gamers were left empty handed as stock was not infinite. And that is where T3's where to buy PS5 guide is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to lock-in a PS5 order this side of Christmas.

Here we've rounded up the best and biggest retailers in the USA, UK and Australia who have had PS5 consoles in stock, taken PS5 pre-orders, and features heavily in our where to buy PS5 guide on launch day.

Let's not forget, that in the UK and Europe PS5 pre-orders are still the name of the game, as the PS5 release date there isn't until 19 November, 2020.

And, while right now concrete news is slim as to when more systems are coming back into stock, we are hearing rumors that more consoles are incoming, and before the end of the year, too. Yes, all hope is not lost in terms of bagging a PS5 before 2021!

But, look, we can't guarantee you'll get a PS5 console using our guide. Things have been incredibly chaotic so far and, being blunt, the PlayStation 5 is the number one most in-demand product on Earth right now. This thing is so wanted that eBay scalpers are laughing all the way to the bank right now, and getting away with charging over twice what the system is worth.

To gamers all around the world, though, we say stay strong and resist the urge to part with a small fortune to land a console. There's still a chance of bagging the system before Christmas for RRP and, even if you this doesn't come to pass, you should keep that money in your pocket and wait a month or two.

Yes, there are some great PS5 games to play at launch, such as Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, but these games aren't going anywhere and will be just as good in a month or two's time.

For the time being, though, what this guide can do is help gamers stay on the pulse of PS5 orders and stock availability, meaning that you get into the best possible position to bag one when that new wave of consoles is made available.

Just make sure to check back in regularly, as more PS5s could be made available at any moment.

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [USA]

Amazon US

Amazon was great on PS5 launch day for new consoles, and many gamers got to lock in orders. Right now a new wave hasn't materialised on the site, with the system currently listed as out of stock. There's been rumors of Amazon holding back stock though, so do check everyday.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart launched its PS5 launch day consoles in waves and we're expecting it will do the same for any other pre-Christmas allotment. All we can suggest right now is to check in at the retailer as much as you can.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently listing the PS5 as still out of stock, however we've heard that the store is definitely releasing more consoles in the run up to Christmas, so check back in today and every day you can going forward.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop has already had PS5 orders available but these have since been snapped up and it is now listed as out of stock again. More consoles are anticipated as it is one of the United States' biggest gaming retailers. Check in on the PS5 product page as much as you can.View Deal

Target

Target appears to have PS5 stock available in certain US territories and not in others, so be sure to check if you are in luck or not. The system is only available with pickup collection, though, so be sure to factor this into your purchasing decision if you do ring up a console.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: where to buy [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon PS5 pre-orders have officially sold out, but expect Amazon to have more PlayStation 5 console pre-orders in stock over the next week. Check back on Amazon's PS5 pre-order page often. Amazon does have the PlayStation 5 HD Camera available to pre-order, though, as well as the DualSense controller. The media remote and Pulse 3D gaming headset have sold out mind. Amazon is one of the world's biggest retailers, and its first allotment of pre-orders lasted longest in week one, so definitely consider them for week seven as someone to check back in on regularly.View Deal

Currys

Currys got a second wave of PS5 pre-orders in stock on Friday 25 September at lunchtime, but these consoles sold out very fast. They were online only, too, meaning right now it isn't worth venturing out into stores. A third wave has now been tipped to be incoming that was larger than the second, butView Deal

Argos

Argos had a second tranche of PS5 pre-orders go live on Friday 25 September 2020. These have now sold out. We've heard that some gamers have been able to pre-order PS5 consoles in Argos stores today, though, so it might be worth ringing your local store if you live close by.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection's website crashed repeatedly when its first wave of consoles went live, and then proceeded to sell out of its allotment crazy fast. PS5 games and accessories are still available for pre-order, though, right now. How many consoles it had remains unknown, but judging from the speed of sell out it couldn't have been many.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com is officially sold out of stock on PS5 pre-orders, but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon". We think it is worth checking back in every day this week, as AO will likely drop a new allotment of consoles on launch day to close to it. The DualSense and HD Camera, as well as PS5 games, can be pre-ordered, though.View Deal

Very

Very's first allotment of PS5 pre-orders sold out almost instantaneously and now isn't even listing the console on its website. PS5 games remain up for pre-order, though. We've not heard anything from Very regarding new stock, although it shouldn't be written off. Down the list for sure, then, but worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

John Lewis

An outside choice no doubt for many gamers to lock-in their PS5 pre-order, but actually due to John Lewis' astonishingly good customer service and best-in-class free two-year guarantee, it could be a great place to secure a system. Right now John Lewis is sold out of PS5 pre-orders. We advise checking back over the coming days for the second wave of PS5 pre-orders will be in stock soon.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' website now reads "We have now fulfilled all pre-orders on the PlayStation 5 console. Please check back soon for more updates on stock availability." Will Smyths get more consoles on launch day? Right now nothing is clear. It's a major UK toy retailer, though, so we'd certainly expect more units to be made available, and specifically in-store.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has stopped taking PS5 pre-orders now, and neither the full-fat system or Digital Edition can be secured. The retailer is still taking pre-orders for PS5 games and accessories, though. Most games are at cheapest prices, too, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 for just £47.85. This retailer has been called as getting new stock for launch week.View Deal

GAME

GAME's second tranche of PS5 pre-order deals went live on Friday 25 September around 11am. These orders are also now sold out. As with the first sell out, GAME is now inviting people to register for stock updates. Recently GAME advertised it was getting more Xbox Series X consoles in for launch week, and we fully expect the same to happen with PS5, so it is absolutely worth checking in regularly.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, too. There's been no word on when Amazon Australia will get more stock on launch day.View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. You can currently sign up to get updates on availability when the consoles come back into stock.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, however it does say that "please continue to check back online for further updates". Feels like an outsider chance to us.View Deal

Harvey Norman

Hardly Norman's PS5 preorders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock, with even its December shipment of consoles raided by desperate gamers. No PS5 from the Gamesmen until 2021.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

New PS5 Digital Edition orders are going live today at retailers across the United States, while another wave of pre-orders are expected in the UK. Check the below deals chart to see the best offers in your area.

PS5 pre-orders have now opened, starting 17 September, 2020.

PS5 pre-orders: should you order on day one?

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate with a PS5 pre-orders – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

We now have official confirmation that the PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Right now this isn't something that has been touched on yet by retailers, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

And, remember, even if the Sony themselves don't launch any accessory or game bundles, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

PS5 pre-orders UK: Accessories

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense Wireless Controller is now available to pre-order from Amazon on its own. It costs £59.99 and is in stock. Like with the console, its release date is November 19, 2020. Remember, only one controller is delivered in the PS5 box, so an extra is a must for local multiplayer.View Deal

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Perfect for those who want to add themselves to their gameplay videos, the PS5 HD Camera allows broadcasting in smooth and sharp full-HD. It is available to pre-order now for £49.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is perfect for those who intend to use their PS5 as a multimedia entertainment system, playing movies on the console's 4K UHD Blu-ray player, or streaming them in UHD via Netflix and Disney+. It can be per-ordered now for £24.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

The official new PS5 gaming headset is £89.85 right now at ShopTo.net, where it can be pre-ordered. This wireless set of gaming cans has been designed to work with the PS5's new custom 3D audio chip.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station

This clutch accessory can be pre-ordered at ShopTo right now. It allows two DualSense controller to be charged at once, which is perfect for wireless multiplayer action. The price is £24.85.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: The story so far

Sony let gamers down the world over when, contrary to what it said it would do, it went and opened PS5 pre-orders without any advance warning, advice as to where to buy PS5, or structure in place at retailers, who proceeded to make their offerings live at various different times.

The result was pure chaos and hundreds of thousands of gamers were left empty handed.

In truth, though, it is no surprise why Sony's PS5 went as quickly as it did – forget the Xbox Series X, this is the product of 2020 and securing one in time for Christmas is going to be the Turbo Man mission for many over the coming months.

So far that mission has not been an easy or smooth one, with retailer's blowing out of stock in minutes, websites crashing under the immense load, and gamers having their pre-orders mysteriously cancelled after placing them with no reason given.

Elsewhere, gamers who did lodge a PS5 pre-order, were then contacted after their order had been placed and informed their console would not be delivered until next year.

Sony has apologised for the shambles, and has promised more PS5 pre-orders are incoming – the first and second of which have already come and gone. A third wave is slated to be incoming, though, so it really pays to stay frosty right now and check in regularly on retailers.

You should stay switched on as these post-PS5 preorder launch weeks are absolutely going to see more consoles drop, as we've already seen in week two, and bagging one could be the difference between you playing awesome PS5 games on day one, for the correct price, or facing a winter holiday season without a system unless you are prepared to get ripped off by eBay scalpers, who are now charging upwards of £1,000 for a system.

The PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749.95 and is hitting store shelves on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.